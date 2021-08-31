Riot details “part 1 of Worlds patch” in League of Legends version 11.18 preview

With League of Legends patch 11.18 due to arrive next week, Riot is already providing fans with snippets of what to expect in the upcoming update.

League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu has finally tweeted the nerf and buff list for version 11.18, and it would seem that many champions will be receiving a lot of tweaks this time around.

11.18 Patch Preview is here!



Reminder: this is effectively part 1 of our Worlds patches (11.19 will finish it off). Also, just for Worlds, we didn't limit the patch by requiring matching buffs with nerfs 1 for 1. pic.twitter.com/lexuNNK4vc — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 30, 2021

Additionally, patch 11.18 will be part 1 of the Worlds update, and the MOBAs biggest international tournament will be held in this version, with the competition shifting to 11.19 halfway in.

11.18 will bring in a significant number of updates set to change the meta to shift things around just before the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 takes off.

League of Legends patch 11.18 preview

Shit I’m gonna have to face Tians qiyana lvl 2 no buff ganking and killing everybody — Luka (@C9Perkz) August 30, 2021

League of Legends System Buffs:

Predator

Umbral Glaive

League of Legends Champion Nerfs:

Aphelios

Ashe

Jayce

Kalista

Lee Sin

Renekton

Thresh

Trundle (Support)

Varus

Apart from the Jungle, Trundle has been an incredibly potent pick in the support role. The amount of engaging and disengaging tools at his disposal makes him a menace during 2v2.

He translates quite well into the late game and synergizes well with many team compositions, and he will be facing a nerf in League of Legends patch 11.18.

League of Legends Champion Buffs:

Dr. Miundo

Riven

Fizz

Gangplank

Jinx

Kai’Sa

Karma

Kog’Maw (AP)

Lilia (jungle)

Miss Fortune

Morgana

Qiyana (jungle)

Rumble

Singed

Soraka

Taliyah

Talon (Jungle)

Twitch

Urgot

Yone

Yuumi

Zed (Jungle)

Zoe

League of Legends patch 11.18 will be introducing a lot of buffs to the game. There are many underperforming and underwhelming champions in Season 11. Developers will look to buff most of them ahead of the Worlds Championship and help them make their way back into the meta.

