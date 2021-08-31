Riot details “part 1 of Worlds patch” in League of Legends version 11.18 preview

With League of Legends patch 11.18 due to arrive next week, Riot is already providing fans with snippets of what to expect in the upcoming update.
League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu has finally tweeted the nerf and buff list for version 11.18, and it would seem that many champions will be receiving a lot of tweaks this time around.
Additionally, patch 11.18 will be part 1 of the Worlds update, and the MOBAs biggest international tournament will be held in this version, with the competition shifting to 11.19 halfway in.
11.18 will bring in a significant number of updates set to change the meta to shift things around just before the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 takes off.
League of Legends patch 11.18 preview
League of Legends System Buffs:
- Predator
- Umbral Glaive
League of Legends Champion Nerfs:
- Aphelios
- Ashe
- Jayce
- Kalista
- Lee Sin
- Renekton
- Thresh
- Trundle (Support)
- Varus
Apart from the Jungle, Trundle has been an incredibly potent pick in the support role. The amount of engaging and disengaging tools at his disposal makes him a menace during 2v2.
He translates quite well into the late game and synergizes well with many team compositions, and he will be facing a nerf in League of Legends patch 11.18.
League of Legends Champion Buffs:
- Dr. Miundo
- Riven
- Fizz
- Gangplank
- Jinx
- Kai’Sa
- Karma
- Kog’Maw (AP)
- Lilia (jungle)
- Miss Fortune
- Morgana
- Qiyana (jungle)
- Rumble
- Singed
- Soraka
- Taliyah
- Talon (Jungle)
- Twitch
- Urgot
- Yone
- Yuumi
- Zed (Jungle)
- Zoe
League of Legends patch 11.18 will be introducing a lot of buffs to the game. There are many underperforming and underwhelming champions in Season 11. Developers will look to buff most of them ahead of the Worlds Championship and help them make their way back into the meta.