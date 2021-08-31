As per rumors, the League of Legends World Championships 2021 might be held at Iceland

There were reports a week back that the League of Legends World Championships 2021 might have shifted from China to Europe.

The reason behind this decision centered around visa related issues that several members of the technical team were facing. Apart from that, teams from North America were also struggling to get their visas on time.

Riot felt that changing the venue would be the right step as there is only a month left before the tournament officially commences. However, no information was provided on the exact location as Riot games wanted to keep it a secret.

However, it seems that there are a few leaks that suggest the tournament might be held in Iceland.

Conducting a major League of Legends tournament in Iceland will not be the first for Riot Games

The last time League of Legends Worlds was conducted in Europe was in 2019. During that time, the tournament spanned between three different countries and the finals were held in France. However, in 2020, it was conducted in China, and various Covid-19 restrictions were maintained to ensure safety.

The 2021 World Championships were also expected to be held in China across five different cities without any live audience. However, it seems that Riot Games now wants to shift it to Iceland on account of the various visa related issues faced by both technical as well as the professional teams.

It makes sense that the tournament will not be held across multiple countries, as the fear of COVID-19 is everpresent.

However, the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2021 was held in Iceland to much success. Iceland also served as the venue for Valorant World Champions and therefore, Riot Games are quite familiar with the location.

However, the news has not been confirmed as of yet, since Dot Esports claim that a source close to them had been informed about it.

MSI 2021 was held in Iceland (Image via League of Legends)

Riot Games are yet to make a statement on the exact location of the venue. However, the report claims that the chances of this happening are very much real. Fans still need to wait as Riot should provide a final update later this week as the League of Legends World Champions draws closer with each passing day.

The teams have more or less been confirmed and will start making travel preparations. Apart from that, there are expectations regarding live audiences, as several tournaments across Europe are allowing the same.

