Which 10 teams will qualify for Wild Rift Worlds 2021

Wild Rift's first official world championship will be held at the end of 2021 and will feature 10 professional teams from 8 countries, according to WRCompetitive on Twitter.

Wild Rift World Championship 2021 will have participants from all across the globe, covering most of the major regions. As confirmed by Wild Rift Esports News, the slot distributions are as follows:

China - 2 (LPL Qualifier, Spark Invitational)

Southeast Asia - 2 (SEA Championship)

Europe - 1 (Origin Series)

North America - 1 (Summoner Series)

South Korea - 1 (KR Qualifier)

Japan - 1 (Japan Cup)

Latin America - 1 (Lolcito Salvaje Abierto)

Brazil - 1 (Wild Tour)

Though Riot Games haven't announced anything publicly about Wild Worlds 2021, most of the ten slots have been mentioned in separate announcements in each regional competition.

Wild Rift esports ecosystem independent of League of Legends

Riot to build a new Wild Rift esports ecosystem that is self-sustaining (Image via Riot Games)

Riot had previously assured fans of developing a well-framed esports scene for the mobile MOBA. Finally, in its first year of worldwide release, they have already come up with a "self-sustaining and independent" contest. According to Leo "Noharris" Faria is the Head of Wild Rift Esports:

"WR players are as important to us as LoL PC players. We’re building a new esports ecosystem that is self-sustaining and independent of LoL Esports on PC. There is a lot to learn and leverage from the broader League of Legends ecosystem, but Wild Rift esports is not viewed here at Riot Games as a gateway to LoL Esports. Being the Wild Rift World Champion should feel just as amazing and prestigious as being the LoL World Champion. Winning in Wild Rift is the ultimate goal."

Faria also said that Riot's intention is to make Wild Rift the first legit global esports that covers "all corners of the world". The 2021 Wild Rift World Championship is set to be a historic event for the game considering its future in esports.

