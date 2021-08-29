League of Legends World Championship 2022 to be held in North America

Riot confirmed that League of Legends World Championship 2022 will be held across four North American cities.

LCS Commissioner Chris Greeley, in a recent interview with Travis Gafford, confirmed that North America will be the host region for next year's League of Legends Worlds. North America hasn't hosted a World Championship in the last 5 years.

In 2016, the venues were San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Though Riot is yet to officially confirm the host cities for the upcoming 2022 Worlds, fans are certain that the city listings will change this time, with more countries like Canada and Mexico getting involved.

It is now CONFIRMED North America will be hosting the 2022 League of Legends World Championship as planned



It is also confirmed to be taking place in FOUR CITIES across the continent



Post below a city where Worlds should 100% be at in 2022 — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 29, 2021

Riot previously had plans to host a live show in the US this season, and this weekend's LCS Championship Finals were set to take place at New Jersey's Prudential Center. However, the organizers decided to call off the event due to the pandemic complications and confirmed that the 2023 LCS Championship finals will be held at the Prudential Center.

North America to host League of Legends World Championship after 6 long years

2021's League of Legends World Championship was also supposed to take place in North America. It was then moved to China due to travel restrictions in North America. It would also have helped Chinese League of Legends fans gain a completely new Worlds experience with no live audience. Unfortunately, it got shifted to Europe at the very last moment due to various COVID restrictions.

I'll say it right now: Toronto NEEDS to be one of the four cities. One of the best League crowds I've ever had the pleasure of being at back in 2016



I want to go back pic.twitter.com/2n1AUbtdab — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 29, 2021

Now, with League of Legends' most prestigious international tournament taking place in North America after six long years, fans are certainly excited about its agenda and future proceedings. New song tracks and in-game themes related to the event will be gradually revealed by Riot Games in due course.

Riot Games are yet to provide any official updates on League of Legends Worlds 2022, but fans can expect elaborate details regarding the tournament sometime next year.

