Stockholm to host the Wild Rift Origin Series Championship in September

Riot has officially announced that the League of Legends: Wild Rift Origin Series Championship 2021 is set to be held from September 24 to September 26 as a live event in Stockholm, Sweden.

A total of six teams from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and the Commonwealth Independent States will be taking part in the three-day International Wild Rift contest for their maiden Wild Rift title.

The Origin series will possess a total prize pool of a staggering $352,000 (approx). The winner of the contest will eventually qualify for the Wild Rift World Championship, which is to be held later in 2021.

The Wild Rift Origin Series Championship will be a 3-day contest between 6 teams, starting from September 24

Similar to most other MOBA tournaments, the Wild Rift Origin Series Championship will be organized in three stages, namely the group stage, the knockout stage and the finals. The group stage, which will start on September 24, will be contested in a best-of-one round-robin format, with the top two from each group qualifying for the knockouts.

The knockout stage of the Wild Rift Origin Series Championship will take place on September 25, when four qualified teams will compete for their spots in the finals. The semifinals will be held in a single-elimination bracket in a best-of-five format.

The top two teams will finally compete in a best-of-seven final tie on September 26, for their first Wild Rift Origin Series title. The winner of the championship will represent their region at the 2021 World Championship.

The top six teams for the final round of the Origin Series have been decided through an open-for-all competition from June to August. A qualifier and a final were held each month, which granted championship qualification points.

The region has been divided into three groups. In the final championship, the top three teams from Group A, two teams from Group B and one team from Group C will be contesting for the title.

