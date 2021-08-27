Invate Esports' Wild Rift player from Thailand banned for 6 months for "ringing" 

Thai Wild Rift player, Senarit “Lenxx” Nattawut, who plays as a jungler for Invate Esports, has been banned for six months from all of Riot Games’ esports tournaments.

According to ESL Thailand's Facebook post, Lenxx was found “ringing,” which is against rule 8.1.1.6 of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Thailand Fall Season rulebook. This rule deals with players who are involved in using or impersonating other players' accounts, which is technically termed as ringing.

Lenxx was a first-team player for Invate Esports and was part of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Thailand 2021. The team finished third in the group stage and were through to the playoffs. Unfortunately, following his ban, Lenxx won't be able to take part in the upcoming rounds.

As confirmed by Invate Esports, former League of Legends professional and current Wild Rift player, Pongsatorn "Coldenfeet" Kornrat is set to take over the team's jungle.

Invate Esports can still make it through the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series playoffs without Lenxx onboard

Fall's playoffs will continue till August 29 (Image via ESL Thailand)

Despite the internal turmoil and a late roster update, Invate Esports will be looking to continue their current form in the playoffs. The playoffs started today and will continue till August 29.

The winners will proceed to the group stage of the Wild Rift SEA Championship, which is scheduled to be held from September 14 on. The second- and third-placed teams, on the other hand, will make it to the play-in stage of the $200,000 event.

The top two teams from the SEA Championship will represent the Thailand region at the innaugurative Wild Rift World Championship, scheduled to be held later this year.

Edited by Sabine Algur