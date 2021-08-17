How to watch the Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021

Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021 starts today, August 17, and will end on the 28th. The event features sixteen non-LPL teams contesting for slots in the Wild Rift World Championship and Chinese League Qualifier.

Spark Invitational is Riot Games' amateur-level competition for teams that do not participate in professional LPL. According to the official Weibo handle of the game, the competition winner will get a slot in the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

Road to #WildRift Worlds starts tomorrow with the Spark Invitational!



16 non-LPL teams will compete across 11 days for Ticket #1 to Worlds.



Stream: https://t.co/qqDR2CXTmw



Info: https://t.co/pBpXJMQ7pj pic.twitter.com/8y5GHKAT6H — Wild Rift Esports News (@WRCompetitive) August 16, 2021

The top two teams will also qualify for the Chinese League qualifier, where they will have a chance to make it to the Chinese top division MOBA league. Here are the event details for the Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021.

Format, teams, groups, and streaming details for Wild Rift Spark Invitational 2021

Format

The debut Spark Invitational event has been split into the group stage and the playoffs.

The group stage will start from August 17 and continue until August 22, where the sixteen teams are divided into four groups of four teams each.

The 16 teams will compete in a round-robin format within their groups. Each tie will be decided in a best-of-three format.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the playoffs.

The playoffs dates are scheduled from August 23 and will end on August 28. The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket in a best-of-five format.

Teams and Groups

Group A

Four Angry Men

Lion Win Gaming

Regans Gaming

Young Blood

Group B

J Team

Qing Jiu Club

Team For Champion

The Chosen

Group C

Da Kun Gaming

Deep Sea Monster

Nova Esports

ShowTime

Group D

Ignite

KuaiShow Legends

TianXuan Gaming

TYLOO

First look at the brand new #WildRift Esports Stadium in China!



Spark Invitational is the first official LAN/Offline tournament.



This venue is also where #LPL teams compete during the LPL-LCK Invitational.



Watch: https://t.co/qqDR2CXTmw pic.twitter.com/R5JukhP5Tm — Wild Rift Esports News (@WRCompetitive) August 17, 2021

Streaming

All matches throughout the entire event will be streamed on the League of Legends Mobile Huya channel. The matches will begin at 2:00 a.m. CET every day.

