Teams from LCK and LPL to compete against each other in Wild Rift Rivals 2021

The best League of Legends teams from LPL and LCK are set to compete in the Wild Rift Rivals 2021 from August 11. The event will run until August 14.

The Wild Rift Rivals tournament is segmented into two stages. According to Daily Esports, well-known retired players will feature in an invitational event on August 11. The main event will feature teams from China and South Korea and will kick off the same day.

The invitational event will feature retired League of Legends players from LPL and LCK. From China, popular ex-players like Lee “Flame” Ho-jong, Shin “Helios” Dong-jin, Lee “GBM” Chang-seok, Kang “Cpt Jack” Hyung-woo, and Hong “MadLife” Min-gi will be participating in the event.

South Korean League of Legends experts like Cao “CoLiN” Hai, Pi “PiPiXuan” Xiao-Xuan, Yu “Misaya” Jing-Xi, Yin “LoveLing” Le, and Xiong “Moyu” Hui-Dong will be featured in the invitational tournament as well.

Matches at Wild Rift Rivals 2021 will be played best-of-five

The main Wild Rift Rivals competition will be played between three LCK and three LPL teams, each of whom will compete for a portion of the $90,000 prize pool. The LPL teams are Edward Gaming, Bilibili Gaming, and Oh My God, while the LCK teams are KT Rolster, T1, and Sandbox Gaming. The aforementioned organizations recently signed up with Riot Games for the official Wild Rift roster.

The matches will be played in the three rounds leading up to the grand finale on August 14. Three teams from LCK and LCS will compete against each other, and the region that wins two matches will emerge victoriously. The winners from each round will get a choice to counter-pick a team for the finals. The entire event will be played in a best-of-five format.

Each team of the winning region out of LPL and LCK will be awarded $20,000, while the losing region’s teams will receive $10,000 each.

