Cloud9’s official Wild Rift roster revealed during the Summoner Series

Cloud9's official Wild Rift team was revealed during the first qualifier of the Summoner Series yesterday.

Though the North American League of Legends giants are yet to officially announce their Wild Rift roster, they have already confirmed their entry into the competitive handheld MOBA, a month back. Until yesterday Donovan “Zelo” Man was the only player to get his name officially announced for Cloud9's Wild Rift roster. Now, the other four names have been confirmed as well.

@Cloud9 Wild Rift roster was revealed earlier today in the Wild Rift NA Summoner Series!



The roster consists of :@ZeloWR_ - Top@loltarzaned - Jungle@MealsWR - Mid

JXCKI - ADC@Ajanae_ - Support

For the first qualifier for circuit 1 of the Wild Rift Summoner Series, the roster of Cloud9 featured Zelo (Top), Tarzaned (Jungle), Meals (Mid lane), Jxcki (ADC), and Charm (Support). According to the Wild Rift Esports News, Cloud9's Wild Rift team has three coaches, Vyzeox, Pepe Tapia, and Nanovous.

Cloud9's Wild Rift roster might see some upcoming changes based on performance

It's still unclear why Cloud9 is yet to reveal their final roster for their Wild Rift squad, and the official team page on the organization's website only features Zelo and Vincent Lewis. Fans think that there might be some changes in the future, based on performance.

The First Qualifier for the Summoner Series is finished, but the @wildrift action has just begun!



Shoutout to the players, production, and our awesome casters @AlkBattery & @KangasCasts today.



Get a recap of the games and register for Qualifier 2 at https://t.co/J1hKnTavEY pic.twitter.com/xfoVCmcrF5 — Wild Rift by Giant Slayer ⚔️ (@GiantSlayerWR) July 28, 2021

C9 is just the second organization from North America after TSM FTX who have announced their entry to competitive Wild Rift. The team displayed some brilliant performances in the first qualifier for the Summoner Series as they won both their games on day one against Team Celestials and Brawl Stars. C9 topped group A and will now be competing for the playoffs.

A clean 2-0! @Cloud9 takes the series against Team Celestials.



After a short break, we'll be jumping back into the first qualifier for the @wildrift Summoner Series! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Yx8CBprTLF — Wild Rift by Giant Slayer ⚔️ (@GiantSlayerWR) July 27, 2021

The first four teams will make it to the Grand Finale of the first circuit. The finals will take place on Aug. 7 and 8 and $5,000 will be rewarded to the winners.

