Everything about Akshan's ability kit and skins in Wild Rift

2021 has already been a gargantuan breakthrough in the world of MOBA with League of Legends' handheld version, Wild Rift.

As part of the upcoming patch 2.4, Akshan will be stepping on to Wild Rift along with the commencement of season 3. The Rogue Sentinel will also become the first champion to make his debut in four Riot titles related to the universe of Runeterra, during the same event.

Akshan has a key role to play in the Ruined King story, who will join the Sentinels of Light to save Runeterra from Viego's ruination. According to the devs, he is a powerful mid-lane marksman who would sort out both the purposes of adding a unique champion to the roster and provide an alluring option to the mid-lane skirmishers. Riot recently teased the entry of Akshan into the Wild Rift with a Sentinels-themed poster titled:

The scoundrels of Runeterra can’t outrun Akshan’s fearsome (and stylish!) grappling hook. Swinging into Wild Rift soon.

Akshan, The Rogue Sentinel: Abilities in Wild Rift

P - Dirty Fighting

Akshan's P - Dirty Fighting (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Every third hit from Akshan’s attacks and damaging abilities deals a burst of physical damage. If the target turns out to be an opponent champion, Akshan manages to attain a temporary shield.

After attacking once, Akshan launches a second attack that deals reduced physical damage to the enemy champion. The second shot can be canceled like a regular basic attack. If Akshan cancels the second shot, he gains a burst of movement speed.

1 - Avengerang

Akshan's Avengerang (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

With his Avengerang, Akshan throws a boomerang that deals physical damage and reveals the enemies hit. The ability also extends its range each time the boomerang hits an enemy. Enemies can be hit twice in one Avengerang shot, once while going out and once while returning.

2 - Going Rogue

Akshan's Going Rogue (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Passive: When enemy champions kill one of Akshan’s teammates, they get marked as "Scoundrels." When Akshan takes down a Scoundrel in any phase of the game, he gains bonus gold. Once the bonus is fetched, allies killed by the Scoundrel are resurrected in their base, followed by the removal of Scoundrel status from all other enemies.

Active: Akshan camoflauges either for a short duration or indefinitely, while near terrain. During this time, Akshan can trace trails leading toward Scoundrels and gains movement speed and mana regeneration while nearing them.

3 - Heroic Swing

Akshan's Heroic Swing (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Akshan launches a hook shot that gets stuck in the first terrain hit. When embedded, Akshan can recast to swing around the marked terrain in the cast direction, firing bullets (dealing physical damage) at the nearest opponent while swinging. While swinging, Akshan can recast it again to jump off in the direction of the pointer to fire a final shot.

The ability's cooldown resets when Akshan takes down an enemy champion.

ULTIMATE - Comeuppance

Akshan's Ult - Comeuppance (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

While casting his ultimate, Akshan locks onto the opponent and begins to channel power into his gun to store bullets. At the end of the duration or after recasting the ability, Akshan unleashes his stored bullets (Mist Shots), each dealing physical damage based on missing health to the first target hit.

Akshan will begin his Wild Rift journey with an exclusive Battle Academia Skin

Battle Academia Akshan (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Wild Rift will additionally feature a Battle Academia version for Akshan, which will be an exclusive. However, it is not the first time this has happened. Previously, Riot has featured exclusive Wild Rift skins like Glorious Jinx, Glorious Tryndamere, Stargazer Camille, Stargazer Twisted Fate, Stargazer Soraka and Lunar Beast Miss Fortune, which are yet to be marked on the PC version of the game.

Akshan's release date in Wild Rift

Akshan in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Akshan will be live on Wild Rift's global servers tomorrow, on July 27th, Tuesday. The Rogue Sentinel will mark the beginning of the game's season 3 as well.

