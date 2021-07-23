Wild Rift is set to feature an exclusive Battle Academia skin for Akshan

Wild Rift recently featured the Battle Academia series of skins, one of the most popular within League of Legends.

There are several champions within the game who have these skins. The color combination and the unique "Boku no hero academia" art style differentiate it from the other skins within the game.

One key aspect of the Battle Academia series is its highly vibrant colors, which are quite different from the general dark theme of skins within League of Legends.

Wild Rift recently featured Ezreal, Graves, Lux, and Katarina as part of the Battle Academia series. However, all champions already have one such skin in the PC version of League of Legends.

However, it seems that the mobile version will get an exclusive skin that has not yet been featured on the PC version.

Become the hero you’re meant to be! 💪 Start your training arc with Battle Academia skins, available now.



💫💥 Battle Academia Ezreal

🗡️😈 Battle Academia Katarina

❤️🌟 Battle Academia Lux

👨‍🏫👓 Battle Professor Graves pic.twitter.com/r5xB4RWRok — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 22, 2021

A Wild Rift exclusive skin for mobile players

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is the newest addition within League of Legends. He will fight alongside the Sentinels of Light to defeat Viego, the Ruined King. However, the PC version, League of Legends, only released a Cyberpunk version of Akshan as a skin.

It seems that Wild Rift will feature a Battle Academia version for this champion, which will be an exclusive. However, it is not the first time this has happened. They have featured exclusive skins earlier as well, which still have not made their mark on the PC version of the game.

Pencils? ✅

Textbooks? ✅

Grappling hook? ✅✅✅



Ace every test with Battle Academia Akshan! 💯 July 27 @ 5:01pm PT. pic.twitter.com/cgQr5TM47S — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 23, 2021

The PC version of the game has a total of 11 champions who already feature in this series. However, while this is new for the mobile version, it is expected that others will also make their way eventually.

These exclusives also provide a separate identity to the game. Riot Games recently mentioned that it has several things planned for Wild Rift and its future as an independent esports game.

These exclusive skins show that it is not taking its word lightly and is fully ready to commit. In a recent update, a Wild Rift developer mentioned:

"Building a mobile esport is a new venture for us, and there's a lot to learn. We're confident we have a strong vision, but it's important to acknowledge it will take time to get there. We're just getting started. I look forward to sharing more about our progress with you. In the meantime, keep an eye out for tournaments in your region and more news coming later this year!"

The Wild Rift playerbase has been rising daily, and Riot will want to ensure that the players feel rewarded for their time.

