League of Legends Coven skins: Estimated release date, price, and more

The League of Legends 11.16 patch is due in three weeks.

This is quite unusual as patches are due in a bi-weekly time period. However, there seems to be more than one update that will arrive with 11.16 and, therefore, could be the reason for the delay.

PO for the Coven Ahri icon tweaks -- on PBE tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8F6HQViOCh — katey (@moonstonesxo) July 20, 2021

Along with all the updates that are due for 11.16, a new set of Coven skins might be underway as well. The champions who are supposed to get these skins are Ahri, Evelynn, Warwick, Malphite, Cassiopeia, and Ashe. Along with that, LeBlanc will probably be getting a Prestige edition skin as well under the Coven banner.

An overview of the upcoming Coven skins in League of Legends

The Coven set of skins have a dark past within League of Legends. The lore surrounding these skins, as mentioned in League of Legends bio says:

"Long ago, an order of monastic knights slew the vile gods of the old world, using esoteric powers granted by the moon and sun. Now the world has grown dark and violent, as those selfsame deities prepare their return—challenged only by the light of the eclipse.”

They are some of the most exquisite skins and give a dark aesthetic to the characters. Previously Zyra, Morgana, Lissandra, LeBlanc, and Camille had the coveted Coven skins to their names.

The skins that will be released are presented below, along with an estimated price. It is important to note that for now, the skins are available in the Public Beta Environment. This means that there is a high probability of being released in the next patch. However, Riot Games might delay them in case they feel changes are needed.

Also since I don't think many people have noticed but after the patch this week, the next patch is 3 weeks later on 11th August.



So the Coven skins hitting PBE today won't hit live til 11th August. — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) July 20, 2021

The splash art of every upcoming Coven skin in League of Legends is presented below.

1) Ahri

Coven Ahri (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1820 RP

2) Evelynn

Coven Evelynn (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

3) Ashe

Coven Ashe (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

4) Warwick

Coven Warwick (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

5) Malphite

Coven Malphite (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

6) Cassiopeia

Coven Cassiopeia (Image via League of Legends)

Estimated Price: 1350 RP

7) LeBlanc

Prestige Coven LeBlanc (Image via League of Legends)

This skin cannot be obtained via Riot points. It is only obtainable through Prestige points that will be made available once her skin becomes available. Usually, prestige points are to be gathered through the event battlepass or store purchases.

