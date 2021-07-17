When does Wild Rift’s Season 2 end, and Season 3 begin?

Wild Rift’s season 2 is almost at an end, and players are quite excited about season 3 hitting the live servers, and what the devs will be looking to bring to the game as the “Sentinels of Light” event continues onto the new patch.

According to their recent dev diary, Wild Rift’s Season 2 will be coming to a close on July 26th at 5 PM CT, and three hours from then Season 3 will officially kick-off.

However, the Wild Rift developers have also announced that there may be issues with the ranked display once Season 3 goes live. In the dev diary, Riot mentioned that:

“When we release major Wild Rift patches, we have to update our backend systems before the patch is available to players. Because this new season will begin shortly before the full release of Patch 2.4, there’s a chance that players will become “desynced” when it comes to some systems in ranked like Fortitude, and we expect it to last around 24 hours. Additionally, we’re making some ranked system changes in the upcoming release that may impact Ranked progression.”

📢 We’re extending the current ranked season until July 26 12:00pm PT. Season 3 will begin shortly after, but we’re anticipating a few display issues with Ranked progression and Fortitude.



“When you download the full patch from the Google Play Store, the App Store, or Galaxy Store, the display issues should be fixed. We recommend updating as soon as the patch is available to avoid further problems.”

Wild Rift Season 3 will go live on July 26th

Much like Season 2, Wild Rift season 3 will also last for three months, and player ranks will also be reset during this time. However, players will not have to play their placement matches again, only if they have finished them in the previous season.

It was in Season 2 that Wild Rift introduced its first battle pass, and hopefully, the Wild Pass in Season 3 will bring equally exciting rewards.

For now, Wild Pass is set to contain 50 levels of rewards that players will need to unlock through completing various missions. However, much of the system might be changed when the new season hits in the next patch.

