Wild Rift SEA and Oceania players are facing severe login issues

League of Legends: Wild Rift players have been encountering severe login issues for the past few hours, and Riot games have acknowledged the same.

Players across the SEA/Oceania region have been unable to log in to their Wild Rift application for quite some time now. An error message saying "Unable to connect to server. Please try again later. 100023," is repeatedly popping up on Wild Rift's home screen, barring entry for the mobile MOBA Rifters.

Riot has put this issue on the "Critical" list in terms of servicing status and assured players of fixing the problem as soon as possible. As stated by the organization on the issue,

"We're aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and are working on a fix."

Riot have acknowledged the Wild Rift SEA/Oceania Login issue and a fix will be rolled out soon

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

Login issues usually mean that the Wild Rift application cannot connect to the in-game servers. There can be many possible reasons for this issue like server overload, VPN blocks, technical errors, or the usual network issues from the players' end.

As the current login errors are due to issues with Riot servers, Wild Rift players can hardly do anything until and unless Riot rolls out a fix. Due to the ongoing version of the game still being in its beta, game servers still have shorter bandwidth with limited capacity.

Thus, players might be experiencing these login errors and slowdowns due to user fluctuations and unexpected overload. The issue is expected to fade with the release of Wild Rift's open global version.

@wildrift we cant login right now. Can yoi please give us update about what's happening? — Raven (@Raven04972658) July 1, 2021

However, as of now, Wild Rift players from the SEA/Oceania region can continue to check the Wild Rift server status on the Riot Games Support page, as the issue could get fixed sometime soon.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod