Riot Games announce Wild Rift competitive Esports in Brazil

Riot Games are set to launch Wild Rift Esports for the first time in the Brazilian region. The competitive scene will begin with a welcoming tournament followed by the Wild Tour, which will take the finalists straight to a LAN final at Riot Games' official studio in Sao Paulo.

Riot's plans for the official Brazilian Wild Rift circuit were conveyed through a web-based press conference on Wednesday. The convention featured Carlos Antunes, the Head of Esports at Riot Brazil, and Raphael Negrao, the advertising supervisor of Huya's Nimo TV.

#WildRift: O líder de esports da Riot Games no Brasil se juntou com a imprensa para tirar dúvidas sobre o cenário do jogo



'Isso é uma preocupação da Riot', diz @cacoantunes sobre cenário feminino#EsportsNaESPN https://t.co/tHBJMx0rQe — ESPN Esports Brasil (@ESPNEsportsBR) June 30, 2021

To kick-start the Wild Rift Esports scene in Brazil, a "Season Start" tournament will be held on July 9 and 10 as a warm-up. The invitational event will feature four Brazilian Wild Rift teams competing for a prize pool of BRL 55,000 (roughly USD 11,000).

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The "Season Start" competition will be held in a single-elimination bracket following the format of Best-Of-Three semifinals and Best-Of-Five finals. All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on Nimo TV.

"Wild Tour" will be the first full-length competitive Wild Rift tournament in Brazil

The "Season Start" two-day invitational tournament will be followed by the "Wild Tour," the first full-length competitive mobile MOBA Esports tournament in Brazil. This nationwide competition will be organized in four open qualifiers in August and September.

Throughout the qualifiers, regional teams will be gaining as many points as possible to make their way into the top eight, followed by the grand finale in Sao Paulo. The teams will not only be competing to win the Wild Rift Tour but also to get a slot in the inaugural Wild Rift World Championship 2021. Riot's first official Wild Rift Worlds event is scheduled to occur at the end of the year.

The combined prize pool for the Wild Rift Tour competition will be BRL 250,000 (roughly USD 50,000). Further details about the tour and upcoming schedule will be announced by Riot during the Season Start warm-up event in July.

