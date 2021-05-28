League of Legends: Wild Rift nominated for Mobile Game of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021

Riot Games' handheld MOBA, Wild Rift, has been shortlisted as a finalist at the Esports Awards 2021 under the "Mobile Game of the Year" category.

Wild Rift took over a significant section of the mobile gaming community by storm shortly after its regional open beta launch in October 2020. Quite deservingly, the MOBA has been nominated as a finalist in this category in its first year of global existence.

Even though most parts of the world have received wild Rift's open beta, a few significant regions like India and China are still waiting for the game's official release.

Other games named alongside Wild Rift in the Mobile Game of the Year category include PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Clash Royale, Call of Duty: Mobile, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Brawl Stars.

Last year, this award was won by Garena's battle royale title, receiving the highest number of votes. Now, with Wild Rift's entry into the final pool, the competition for the crown will be more challenging.

Wild Rift shortlisted for the Esports Awards 2021 - Mobile Game of the Year

Wild Rift included in the final pool of the Mobile Game of the Year 2021 category (Image via Esports Awards)

The Mobile Game of the Year award will be a hard category to fight in this year. As the selection process takes 25% of the final public votes into consideration, it will be a tough contest for PUBG Mobile to win the category considering the battle royale got banned in India around October 2020.

Free Fire, Clash Royale, Call of Duty: Mobile, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends might be favorites to win 2021's best mobile game title, but fans are not ruling out the new entry, Wild Rift, as a potential contestant for the award.

Gosh it’s either wild rift or codm — yarelli💛 (@ryYdD123) May 28, 2021

Riot Game's mobile MOBA shares a huge part of League of Legends' PC fanbase and thus has a good chance of pulling out a fair share of public votes in its first year of entry into the global gaming scene.