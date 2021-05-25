Everything known about Wild Rift's pride event

Riot Games' pride celebrations started last week and is finally live on Wild Rift. The organization is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community across all games and League of Legends' handheld MOBA is the last one to get their turn.

Riot Pride Event commenced in League of Legends and other games of the organization on May 17th, as a tribute to the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. Various pieces of content related to the festival will be released within all the games by Riot, throughout the pride months.

Wild Rift players can now earn unique Rainbow Poro Icons, Pride 2021 Emote, and 1 homeguard trail by completing two pride-themed missions. As confirmed by Riot, the event will only last for a few days until May 30th, but players can continue flexing their Rainbow Homeguard Trail until June 14th, 2021 at midnight.

The missions of the Wild Rift pride-event are easy and simple to acomplish, and here’s everything you need to know about the 6-day event.

Wild Rift - Pride 2021: Event theme, missions and rewards

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The official description of the Wild Rift pride event reads:

It's been our mission to make League of Legends: Wild Rift a safe, affirming, and equitable place for all players. But frankly? Just being welcome isn't enough. Those differences need to be celebrated. To all the LGBTQIA+ players who have enriched our community with your vibrant colors: we stand with you. You're always invited to fly your flag in Wild Rift, so choose your hues and queue with pride!

Mission 1: We Win Together

Objective - Play 1 game.

Reward - 7 icons AND Temporary Rainbows For All homeguard trail.

Mission 2: United We Play

Objective - Play 10 games with either a Pride icon or the homeguard trail equipped.

Reward - Pride 2021 emote.