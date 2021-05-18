Riot Games' pride celebration is now live, free rewards available across all games

Riot Games' pride celebration has started across their games: League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift.

The event is a tribute to the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia on May 17th. Various pieces of content related to the festival will be released within all the games by Riot, throughout the pride months.

We’re kicking off our season of Pride to celebrate and support LGBTQIA+ players and communities! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/bF96eguA2A — Riot Games (@riotgames) May 17, 2021

League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra have already started with the rainbow events, while Valorant players will have to wait a little longer.

Pride Celebration Merchandise (Image via Riot Games)

In addition to the in-game themes, a variety of exclusive Pride-themed merchandise will be available to buy from the Riot Games Store from June 1st to July 31st. It will feature themed items like mugs, shirts, hoodies, and other stuff designed in the styles of the LGBTQIA+ flags. Riot confirmed that all monetary collections will be going to the It Gets Better Project.

Riot Games' pride celebration is live for the players to participate

League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Riot Games' pride celebration for League players has started. They can pick up various Rainbow Poro Icons like Rose Quartz Poro, Sapphire Poro, Catseye Poro, Obsidian Poro, Tanzanite Poro, Citrine Poro, and Rainbow Poro from the event.

These unique icons allow them access to exclusive missions, highlighting the identity difference in the LGBTQIA+ community. The rewards for these missions include the "Beside You" Emote, Blue Emotes, Pride 2021 Icon, and Pride 2021 Emote.

Celebrate Pride 2021 Across and Beyond Runeterra!🏳️‍🌈

Join us in celebrating Pride with our LGBTQIA+ community!

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜



Details here: https://t.co/pSEPZdEjnW pic.twitter.com/deldrDnqX5 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 17, 2021

Custom homeguard trails featuring the Pride event are also available to players who use these icons and can flex until the end of June.

Legends of Runeterra

Image via Riot Games - Legends of Runeterra

Rainbow Poro Icons will be available for Legends of Runeterra players starting from May 19th. The icons will come with a free pride bundle from Riot Games' in-game store and will include an exclusive emote starring Tyari the Traveler. The bundle will also feature an adorable new Guardian and Ellie the Elephant.

Teamfight Tactics

Image via Riot Games - Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics players will be able to avail a few other accessories apart from the player pride icons. Completion of new missions will allow players to gain access to unique Pride-themed booms featuring the rainbow color combinations of the LGBTQIA+ flags.

Wild Rift

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

Wild Rift players can earn Rainbow Poro Icons, Pride 2021 Emote, and 1 homeguard trail by completing the Riot Games Pride missions. The celebration will commence on May 24th on League of Legends' handheld MOBA .