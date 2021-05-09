Everything known about the Kha’Zix and Rengar inspired Masters of the Hunt event in Wild Rift 

Wild Rift's latest event, Masters of the Hunt, is now live, and players will have the opportunity to acquire themed rewards featured by two of the newest champion additions in the game: Kha’Zix and Rengar.

Wild Rift players can grab Kha’Zix and Rengar inspired in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes, Icons, Champion Chests, and Baubles, just by completing the event tasks. This twelve-day event is also the best opportunity for players to acquire "Voidreaver" and "Pridestalker" for free.

Two hunters. One deadly game. Choose a side, earn rewards, and unlock Rengar or Kha’Zix during the Masters of the Hunt event. pic.twitter.com/R39Nvj8b85 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 6, 2021

The Masters of the Hunt event has also introduced a new gameplay feature called "Nemesis Duel" on Wild Rift. Through this feature, Rengar and Kha’Zix can acquire an extra boost upon victory after battling against each other.

Riot has confirmed that the Nemesis Duel will remain a permanent part of the game and that it will continue even when the Masters of the Hunt event ends.

Wild Rift - Masters of the Hunt and its missions

Event details

First, the player needs to choose his/her side between team Rengar and team Kha’Zix. However, selection won't have an overall impact on a player's possession, as the player will have the opportunity to earn all available event rewards later in the game. The official Wild Rift event description reads,

"Ever shrouded by the fog of war, the jungles of League of Legends: Wild Rift can prove deadly to even the bravest of champions. Yet two natural-born hunters now claim this savage battleground as their domain, each intent on making a trophy of the other. Leap into our latest event to help determine who will be predator, and who will be prey."

Each player can flex their team affiliation with a special tag and proceed with the event missions, which are assigned from the event page in the Wild Rift menu. The Masters of the Hunt event missions are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each of their mission objectives to earn their respective rewards.

The Wild Rift event started on the 6th of May and will run till the 18th of May, ending at 23:59 GMT.

Masters of the Hunt Missions, Objectives and Rewards in Wild Rift

Mission 1: Trophy Hunting

Day - 1.

Objective - Get 50 takedowns.

Reward - The Pridestalker icon OR The Voidreaver icon.

Mission 2: Open Season

Day - 1.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Get MVP/SVP 1 time.

Reward - The Pridestalker icon OR The Voidreaver icon.

Mission 3: Ambush!

Day - 2.

Objective - Cast ultimate 15 times.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 4: Three in the Bag

Day - 2.

Objective - Win 3 games.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 5: Apex Predator

Day - 3.

Objective - Get 10 kills.

Reward - Trophy Collection bauble OR Void Wing bauble.

Mission 6: Void Safari

Day - 3.

Objective - Capture OR kill the Rift Herald 3 times.

Reward - Trophy Collection bauble OR Void Wing bauble.

Mission 7: Bounty Hunter

Day - 4.

Objective - Earn 70,000 gold.

Reward - Adorable Assailant emote.

Mission 8: Stick Around

Day - 4.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Achieve a total of 10 medals (EoG awards).

Reward - Adorable Assailant emote.

Mission 9: Adaptation

Day - 5.

Objective - As a team, obtain the Red/Blue buff 10 times (includes buff transfer).

Reward - 500 Blue Motes.

Mission 10: Run Them Down

Day - 5.

Objective - As a team, kill 300 monsters.

Reward - 500 Blue Motes.

Mission 11: Stonehunter

Day - 6.

Objective - As a team, destroy 16 towers.

Reward - Masters Of The Hunt Self-Select Champion Chest (Choose between Rengar and Kha'Zix).

Mission 12: Exceed Your Quota

Day - 6.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Get a 5+ kill streak.

Reward - Masters Of The Hunt Self-Select Champion Chest (Choose between Rengar and Kha'Zix).

Mission 13: Remain Unseen

Day - 7.

Objective - Place or destroy 20 wards.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 14: If It Bleeds..

Day - 7.

Objective - Deal 20,000 physical damage to enemy champions AND Deal 20,000 magic damage to enemy champions.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 15: Spirit of the Hunt

Day - 8.

Objective - As a team, kill 5 dragons.

Reward - Masters of the Hunt Self-Select Champion Pose Chest (Choose between Rengar and Kha'Zix).

Mission 16: Big Game

Day - 8.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Get an S rating.

Reward - Masters of the Hunt Self-Select Champion Pose Chest (Choose between Rengar and Kha'Zix).

Mission 17: Relentless

Day - 9.

Objective - As a team, kill 2 Barons.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 18: The Deadliest Game

Day - 9.

Objective - As a team, kill 1,000 minions.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 19: No Sport / Delusions of Mortality

Day - 10.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Win a game where Rengar / Kha'Zix (rival champion) was on the opposing team.

Reward - The Hunt Begins icon border.

Mission 20: Legacy of the Kiilash / The Void Evolves

Day - 10.

Objective - Play 7 games OR Win a Wild Rift game playing as or with Rengar / Kha'Zix (backed champion).

Reward - The Hunt Begins icon border.