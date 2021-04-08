Blitzcrank, Olaf, and Ahri get their new Wild Rift skins

With Wild Rifts' America-special events well on their way, Riot Games revealed three new skins, adding on to some of the game's existing thematics.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature a skin each for Blitzcrank, Olaf, and Ahri. The cosmetics might be familiar to League of Legends PC players, but it would be an all-new visual experience for those who have started their MOBA journey with the game's mobile version, Wild Rift.

With the addition of these skins, the featured champions will now hit the Wild Rift lanes and jungles with freshly designed costumes, weapons, and chromas. iBlitzcrank, Marauder Olaf, and Academy Ahri are going to be these champions' new tags.

Here's a first look at the new skins.

New Wild Rift skins for Blitzcrank, Olaf, Ahri and their attire descriptions

#1 - iBlitzcrank

iBlitzcrank in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

iBlitzcrank is a member of the PROJECT/Program universe. According to League of Legends lore, amid the futuristic infrastructure and a corporate-dominated ultra-modern world, there exists a tremendous shadow war between rebellious, augmented human beings and newly empowered artificial beings. The winners will shape the future world while the losers will be forced to evolve in this alternate universe.

iBlitzcrank featured in League of Legends' PROJECT/Program thematic (Image via Riot Games)

iBlitzcrank's official description reads:

"Built as household assistance automata, thousands of iBlitzcranks were corrupted by Program during a routine software update. With their human owners oblivious to this fact, they continue to help, waiting patiently for the time their new command lines are initiated."

#2 - Marauder Olaf

Marauder Olaf in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Marauder Olaf is a character from the Marauders Versus Wardens series of an alternate universe in League of Legends. According to lore, this chapter of the series is set in an alternate Runeterra where each champion is a warrior fighting on the Summoner's Rift.

Marauder Olaf featured in League of Legends' Marauders Versus Warden thematic (Image via Riot Games)

Marauder Olaf's official description reads:

"Marauder Olaf is one of the remnants of the Magelords. The brutal regime has conquered more than half the world at the dawn of civilization. Though their empire has long since crumbled, its remaining armies now wage endless wars, seeking death and glory wherever they may find it."

#3 - Academy Ahri

Academy Ahri in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Academy Ahri is a prominent character from the Academy series - one of League of Legends' alternate universes. The theme is set in a high school/training institution, where all the champions are displayed as their younger selves. They are either students or staff members.

Academy Ahri featured in League of Legends' Academy thematic (Image via Riot Games)

Academy Ahri's official description reads:

"Ahri is suspended from Academy grounds for behavior including (but not limited to) use of her phone during class, use of the phone during disciplinary hearings about her phone, magically charming staff members in disciplinary hearings, and escaping disciplinary hearings with her phone."

All 3 new skins are now available for fans to purchase from the Wild Rift store.