Wild Rift to get Stargazers skinline exclusive of base game League of Legends

Riot Games recently revealed Wild Rift patch 2.2's preview, which will feature the Stargazer skinline, exclusive to League of Legends' handheld MOBA.

Wild Rift's Product Manager, Jane "DjangoUnjaned" Chen, provided a sneak peek into all the features in the new patch that will arrive in Wild Rift in the next couple of months.

Amidst all the gameplay changes, item tweaks, and champion additions, the unique Stargazer Skinline caught the attention of a huge number of Wild Rift enthusiasts.

Wild Rift did not possess an exclusive champion skin other than the Lunar Beast Miss Fortune. Riot has so far derived all the Wild Rift skins from the existing lot in League of Legends PC.

Stargazer will be the first skinline featuring an alternate universe exclusive to Wild Rift. The new thematic's inaugural roster will include Camille, Twisted Fate, and Soraka.

Stargazer will be the first skinline featuring an alternate universe exclusive to Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Earlier in the new season, Riot hinted that it would not be keeping Wild Rift limited to only adapting from League of Legends. The game's design director, Brian "FeralPony" Feeney, promised to introduce exclusive content as well.

Patch 2.2 will now introduce the premiere "First-to-Wild-Rift" skinline called Stargazer, described by Riot as:

"The Stargazers are godlike archivists who can see and influence fate by studying the stars."

The new Stargazer roster will initially be joined by Soraka, Twisted Fate, and Camille. Here’s how these skins will look, though the official splash art of the thematics is yet to be revealed.

Stargazer Camille

Stargazer Camille (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Stargazer Twisted Fate

Stargazer Twisted Fate (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Stargazer Soraka

Stargazer Soraka (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

The new Wild Rift skin will be released with patch 2.2, scheduled to go live on March 30th. Riot will also be running a small in-game event to celebrate the launch of the new skinline.