ARAM mode coming to Wild Rift along with America release

Riot Games has revealed the introduction of the player-favorite ARAM mode in the upcoming Wild Rift patch 2.2.

According to Wild Rift's Product Manager, Jane "DjangoUnjaned" Chen, ARAM, or All-Random All-Mid, will be a limited-time game mode added to the game. The devs will first roll out a test to the global Wild Rift servers before the official launch.

ARAM ON WILD RIFT 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OUwbfAhLig — ian (@bakesmotel) March 23, 2021

ARAM has been an extremely popular mode for League of Legends PC, giving players a faster, shorter, and more casual experience. It features a single lane where all ten players battle with randomly assigned champions.

Also read: Everything known about the Path of Ascension event in Wild Rift

Mark Dash Summoner spell is making its way to Wild Rift ARAM

Like in the PC version, if players have available re-rolls, they can try again to get a better champion (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift0

Advertisement

The shorter, faster-paced game mode is also set to get the Howling Abyss, a bridge atop a bottomless crevasse where warriors once fought to defend the rest of the Freijlord from an ancient enemy.

Compared to Wild Rift's three lanes, in ARAM mode, there is only one. Instead of picking their desired champions, players are assigned a random one from the champions' pool. Like in the PC version, if players have available re-rolls, they can try again to get a better champion.

Mark Dash summoner spell making its way into Wild Rift for use in the ARAM mode (Image via Wild Rift)

Mark Dash, a new two-part summoner spell, will also be making its way into Wild Rift for use in the ARAM mode.

It grants players a way to close the distance on their enemies by marking them with a snowball before dashing toward their target. This is quite similar to Lee Sin's ability 1, Resonating Strike.

Advertisement

Devs will need a lot of feedback for making ARAM a better experience (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

DjangoUnjaned also mentioned in the dev's diary that this will just be the first step towards a huge start in Wild Rift. It's quite obvious that everything won't be balanced or polished since the very first day of launch.

Thus, the devs will be needing a lot of feedback from the players for making the ARAM mode better in terms of experience.

The biggest update to #WildRift yet! Cannot wait for ARAM, Rengar and Wild Pass 😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/lWbYR0Mtg6 — BLAM (@BLAMS0L0) March 23, 2021

Riot will be releasing the first iteration of ARAM without support for some new features like ARAM-specific loadouts to get the players' feedback on the gameplay sooner.

Further information and details on this new game mode will be provided by the publisher for the Wild Rift players in a separate, soon-to-be-released dev's blog.