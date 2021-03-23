Wild Rift patch 2.2 preview introduces Wild Pass, Arabic Support, Stargazer skinline, five new champions, and much more

Wild Rift patch 2.2 will see lots of exciting additions to the MOBA. The game's biggest patch so far will feature new champions, exciting skins, events, item changes, gameplay updates, lots more.

Wild Rift's Product Manager, Jane "DjangoUnjaned" Chen, gave a sneak peek into all the features from the new patch that will arrive in Wild Rift in the next couple of months.

Patch 2.2 is nearly upon us, and it’s packed to the brim with cool new stuff!🤩 Join Jane “DjangoUnjaned” Chen to see what we’ve got coming in this behemoth of a patch.



Wild Rift patch 2.2 preview

Wild Welcome for the Americans

Wild Welcome Event's home screen (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

After a prolonged wait, Wild Rift's open beta will finally launch for the American region on March 29th. Riot Games has assured American players of providing them with multiple exclusive events as compensation and reward for the unfortunate delay.

Thus, the publisher is introducing a special, limited-time event called "Wild Welcome" exclusively for the American region to catch up with the rest of the world.

The Wild Welcome screen in-game (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Wild Welcome will offer players in this particular region a bunch of bonuses, blue motes, champions, XP, and content from previous events for a limited time.

Existing League of Legends PC players will also receive rewards for their time and investment in the game. The better the PC profile, the better the Wild Rift prizes.

Arabic Support

Arabic Support is soon to be introduced in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Riot confirmed that it would introduce Arabic in-game support in Wild Rift very soon. It has taken some time for the developer to get it ready as they have configured and adjusted the game's UI layout completely.

A look at the Arabic support screen in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

The devs think that the fresh layout will help Middle East players feel more at home when navigating around the game.

New champions

At the start of the new season, Riot devs hinted that they wouldn't go through the hassle of pushing random champions into the game all at once. Instead, they will introduce champions who can expand more on the Wild Rift gameplay and the thematics that the game is currently missing.

Since there are many existing humanoid champions in Wild Rift, Riot plans to add five monstrous champions.

#1 - Galio

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

#2 - Rammus

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

#3 Kha'Zix

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

#4 Rengar

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

#5 Renekton

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Masters of the Hunt event

With the launch of the Masters of the Hunt event in April, Wild Rift players will be thrown into the ancient rivalry between Kha'Zix and Rengar. The deadly battles in the event would help them determine the predator and the prey.

Riot will also introduce a new gameplay system exclusively for the Masters of the Hunt event. More details about the event will follow soon.

