How to get the exclusive Glorious Jinx skin in Wild Rift

The Wild Rift Ranked Season 2 has arrived and players other than those from the American region will be able to acquire the Wild Rift Exclusive Glorious Jinx skin as a reward.

2021 brought in Wild Rift's first official ranked season and it has gained huge praise from the handheld MOBA community. To unlock the unique Glorious Jinx skin in Wild Rift, players must win a minimum of 10 ranked games and reach the Gold Rank. Once a player fulfills the required objectives, they will be able to acquire the Ranked Season 2 special skin featuring "The Loose Cannon."

For those of you outside the Americas, the ranked climb starts again April 2 @ 6pm UTC+0! This season, shoot your way to Gold then win at least 10 games to get Glorious Jinx in all her... glory. pic.twitter.com/cUNYyThpWP — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 31, 2021

For those outside the Americas, the ranked climb starts in just one hour!

Some good advice from Glorious Jinx to get you started: “Everybody panic!” pic.twitter.com/GUEK6zu3VL — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 2, 2021

Apart from the skin, players will also receive an icon and emblem based on their performance during Wild Rift season 2. Players need not worry even if they get demoted after reaching the gold rank as the rewards will be based on the highest rank and not the current one.

Wild Rift's exclusive Glorious Jinx skin is now available to unlock for free for a limited time

Glorious Jinx Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

A player must win a minimum of ten ranked games to reach Wild Rift's Season 2 Gold Rank. As a reward, he/she will be awarded the stylish Glorious Jinx skin, which for the time being, is exclusive to Wild Rift.

Wild Rift's Gold Rank (Image via Riot Games)

The new skin features a classy white shirt with golden embellishments, shorts, and leggings. Jinx is the second champion featured in the "Glorious" skinline after Tryndamere. So it can be guessed that Wild Rift is slowly building another unique set of skins after the Stargazers, exclusive to the base game League of Legends.

G;orious Tryndamere and Glorious Jinx (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Glorious Jinx is a significant part of the biggest Wild Rift Patch 2.2. Through this update, Riot has established lots of new Wild Rift features like Position preference, Arab Support, ARAM mode, and others.

Though Riot is yet to announce anything on the end date of Wild Rift Ranked Season 2, it can be guessed that it will run for around three months, that is, until July 2021.