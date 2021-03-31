Wild Rift embraces America with a "Wild Welcome" and here is all you need to know about the event

League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally live in the Americas and Riot has opened regional gates exclusively for the two continents with a "Wild Welcome".

The un-invited pandemic troubles and many unique challenges posed by each American region led to the major delay in the beta launch of WIld Rift. Riot have expressed their gratitude to the fans for bearing with the difficulties with utmost patience.

Wild Rift is available NOW for download in the Americas!

As a compensation reward, Riot Games has introduced the Wild Welcome event, exclusive to the region. Their official announcement reads,

To everyone who has been waiting for Wild Rift to hit your region: THANK YOU! Seriously, that was some S-tier patience. Seems like the least we could do is get you up to speed with a Wild Welcome!

The event commenced on 30 March and is scheduled to end on 26 April, 2021 at 23:59 GMT. Players can start their Wild Welcome anytime within the mentioned duration and the event will start from that very moment itself up to 30 days. For example, if a player swings in on the very last day, that is on 26th April, he/she will still get 30 days of perks.

Wild Welcome for the American Wild Rift players

What will the event offer?

As mentioned by Riot Games, Wild Welcome includes all the Wild Rift players dwelling in North and South America. Participants will be able to earn champions and content faster to cope up with the global Wild Rift community.

The existing League of Legends PC players will be rewarded for their dedicated time and investment in the game. They will be able to collect them once they log-in to Wild Rift through their existing Riot Games account. The Wild Welcome reward pack will include Blue motes, champions, XP, and a bunch of bonuses.

Wild Welcome Objectives, and Rewards

Objective 1: Reach level 5.

Rewards - 1 Champion Selection Chest, 1 Random Champion Chest.

Objective 2: Reach level 7.

Rewards - 2 Random Champion Chests.

Objective 3: Reach level 10.

Rewards - 3 Random Champion Chests, 1 Wild Welcome Icon Selection Chest.

Objective 4: Reach level 12.

Rewards - 1 Wild Welcome Icon Selection Chest, 1 Wild Welcome Emote Selection Chest.

Objective 5: Reach level 15.

Rewards- 1 Wild Welcome Emote Selection Chest, 1 Wild Welcome Bauble Selection Chest.

There are five additional bonus objectives for players who will successfully complete these five objectives, anytime within the event period.

Bonus Objective 1: Reach level 18.

Reward- 1 Wild Welcome Accessory Selection Chest.

Bonus Objective 2: Reach level 20.

Reward- 1 Wild Welcome Accessory Selection Chest.

Bonus Objective 3: Reach level 22.

Reward- 1 Wild Welcome Accessory Selection Chest.

Bonus Objective 4: Reach level 24.

Reward- 1 Wild Welcome Accessory Selection Chest.

Bonus Objective 5: Reach level 26.

Reward- 1 Wild Welcome Accessory Selection Chest.

Limited-Time Goodies

Wild-Welcome-eligible players will be able to use their event rewards to unlock content from Wild Rift's previous events from 1 April to 30 May.

The bonus Accessory Selection Chests will allow ambitious players to unlock limited event content and collect numerous rare and rad items of Wild Rift.