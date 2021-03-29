Wild Rift comes out in the Americas today, and here is all you need to know about the release

It is just a few more hours before League of Legends: Wild Rift officially releases in the Americas.

Initially, Riot Games had planned to bring Wild Rift to the American servers by the end of December 2020. But for various reasons, the company had to postpone the title's launch to March 2021.

Apart from pandemic troubles, many unique challenges posed by each American region also led to the delay.

Wild Rift's communications lead, Ben "Draggles" Forbes, previously explained that the developers had to hoop through each obstacle, one after the other, to bring in the best possible experience for the American community.

Here's a brief sneak peek at the Wild Rift package that Riot will be bringing in for North and South Americans within a few hours.

Wild Rift is all set for a grand America launch

Wild Welcome event

Riot will be introducing a special, limited-time event called "Wild Welcome" to get players in the American region up to speed. It will be exclusive to the region, and during this time, players can earn champions and content faster to help them quickly get started with Wild Rift.

These bonus rewards will be in addition to the ones that the existing League of Legends PC players will receive for their time and investment in the game. They will be able to collect them once they log-in to their Riot Games account.

Blue motes, champions, XP, and a bunch of bonuses will cover a significant part of the Wild Welcome reward pack.

Wild Rift American servers will be exclusive of the other region

As explained by Draggles, each region in the Americas came with its unique set of constraints. Thus, the players in this particular region will be connected to different infrastructure compared to the rest of the world.

Though the in-game experience for North and South Americans will be the same as the other regions, they won't be able to play with the other parts of the world to avoid further server complications.

A note for VPN users

VPNs have made things pretty complicated for the Riot devs, and to avoid further troubles, they have come up with a balanced solution. Here is what a Wild Rift VPN player must do as soon as the game gets launched.

Players should make sure that they are logging in without the VPN switched on.

A pop-up message will be displayed on the home screen asking them to confirm their game region.

If a gamer already has an account on any other Wild Rift server, the game menu will ask them to move to the Americas.

Once the American region gets set, players can play Wild Rift officially.

As Riot is using entirely different infrastructure for this particular region, they will have to start from level 1 with all the content removed.

Forbes assured that Riot would try its best to help the early VPN users by refunding a part of their in-game purchases.

Discovering the champion secrets in Wild Rift

Riot has set up a mobile-only experience for the players to get an idea of all existing 61 Wild Rift champions before the America launch.

In this featured activity, a new Wild Rift player needs to identify all 61 champions along with their five power crystals. It will help them get introduced to the legends of the rift before kick-starting League of Legends' handheld MOBA.