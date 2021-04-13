Everything to know about Wild Rift's exclusive Stargazer Event

Stargazer, one of the most awaited Wild Rift events, is soon to be live with the introduction of patch 2.2.

Wild Rift players can acquire various in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes, icons, and emotes by completing the event tasks. However, the highlight of the event is the Wild-Rift-exclusive Stargazer skins which players can acquire by collecting Event XP from the missions. As stated by Riot, they are running this in-game event to celebrate the launch of the new skinline.

Unlock a skin pose, bauble, and more during the Stargazer event💫



🌟Details here: https://t.co/9dpoRHxIoK pic.twitter.com/MqLPE3LI2O — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 13, 2021

Wild Rift's new Stargazer roster will initially be joined by three champions, namely Soraka, Twisted Fate and Camille. This twelve-day event is also the best opportunity for Wild Rift players to unlock a Stargazer skin pose for free.

Wild Rift - Stargazer event and its missions

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The Wild Rift - Stargazer event will have two active day-wise missions at the same time. Both missions will be unlocked at 00:01 GMT every day throughout the event.

Players are required to finish off each of the 11 Wild Rift mission objectives to earn their respective Event XP. These Event XPs will further be used to crack 7 Milestones to earn exclusive rewards. The Wild-Rift-exclusive event will commence on the 15 April and will run till the 27 April, ending at 23:59 GMT.

Wild Rift is full of mysteries. The ancient order of Stargazers… the enigmatic armordillo Rammus… and just what does honeyfruit taste like? Welcome to Patch 2.2a:https://t.co/kQMPEi3Gsc pic.twitter.com/m6SZo4eXtL — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 12, 2021

The official event description reads:

An astral event unlike any other is here to take your game to new heights! Turn your eyes to the skies to earn stellar rewards.

Wild Rift - Stargazer Event Missions, Objectives, Milestones and Rewards

Day 1: 15th April, 2021

Mission 1: Heavenly Riches || Objective: Earn 70,000 gold || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Stargazers Unite! || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 2 games of ARAM || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 2: 16th April, 2021

Mission 1: They Are Unworthy || Objective: As a team, kill 1,000 minions || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Pride of the Order || Objective: Play 5 games OR Get an A or S rating in 2 games || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 3: 17th April, 2021

Mission 1: Sigil of the Crab || Objective: As a team, kill 10 Rift Scuttlers || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: The Blade’s Edge || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Camille || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 4: 18th April, 2021

Mission 1: Supernova! || Objective: Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Lightspeed || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game in under 13 minutes || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 5: 19th April, 2021

Mission 1: Scry The Heavens || Objective: Place or destroy 25 wards || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: The Eternal Gambler || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Twisted Fate || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 6: 20th April, 2021

Mission 1: Stellar Might || Objective: Get 60 takedowns || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Wrath of the Order || Objective: Play 6 games OR As a team, get a total of 5 aces || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 7: 21st April, 2021

Mission 1: Cull the Drakes! || Objective: As a team, kill 5 dragons || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Obelisk Removal || Objective: Play 6 games OR Win a game where 7 or more turrets were destroyed || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 8: 22nd April, 2021

Mission 1: Returned to Darkness || Objective: Kill 2 Barons || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: The Remembrancer || Objective: Play 6 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Soraka || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 9: 23rd April, 2021

Mission 1: Cosmic Purge! || Objective: As a team, kill 250 monsters || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Sigil of the Dragon || Objective: Play 6 games OR As a team, kill an Elder Dragon || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 10: 24th April, 2021

Mission 1: Unmaker || Objective: As a team, destroy 15 turrets || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Chosen of the Stars || Objective: Play 6 games OR Get MVP/SVP 2 times || Reward: 15 Event XP

Day 11: 25th April, 2021

Mission 1: Embrace the Darkness! || Objective: Capture or kill 3 Rift Heralds || Reward: 10 Event XP

Mission 2: Age of Enlightenment || Objective: Play 6 games OR In a single game, earn 5 medals || Reward: 15 Event XP

Milestone Rewards

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

As stated in the Wild Rift - Stargazer's reward description,

Those who accept the challenge of the heavens will earn astronomical rewards!

Milestone 1:

Required Event XP: 25

Reward: Stargazer Endeavor Icon

Milestone 2:

Required Event XP: 60

Reward: Pengu Emote

Milestone 3:

Required Event XP: 95

Reward: 1250 Blue Motes

Milestone 4:

Required Event XP: 140

Reward: Stargazer Skin Pose Selection Chest OR 200 Poro Coins

Milestone 5:

Required Event XP: 175

Reward: 1250 Blue Motes

Milestone 6:

Required Event XP: 250

Reward: "To The Stars" Wild Rift recall

Milestone 7:

Required Event XP: 275

Reward: Stargazer Triumph icon