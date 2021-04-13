Everything to know about Wild Rift's exclusive Stargazer Event

Stargazer, one of the most awaited Wild Rift events, is soon to be live with the introduction of patch 2.2.
Wild Rift players can acquire various in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes, icons, and emotes by completing the event tasks. However, the highlight of the event is the Wild-Rift-exclusive Stargazer skins which players can acquire by collecting Event XP from the missions. As stated by Riot, they are running this in-game event to celebrate the launch of the new skinline.
Wild Rift's new Stargazer roster will initially be joined by three champions, namely Soraka, Twisted Fate and Camille. This twelve-day event is also the best opportunity for Wild Rift players to unlock a Stargazer skin pose for free.
Wild Rift - Stargazer event and its missions
The Wild Rift - Stargazer event will have two active day-wise missions at the same time. Both missions will be unlocked at 00:01 GMT every day throughout the event.
Players are required to finish off each of the 11 Wild Rift mission objectives to earn their respective Event XP. These Event XPs will further be used to crack 7 Milestones to earn exclusive rewards. The Wild-Rift-exclusive event will commence on the 15 April and will run till the 27 April, ending at 23:59 GMT.
The official event description reads:
An astral event unlike any other is here to take your game to new heights! Turn your eyes to the skies to earn stellar rewards.
Wild Rift - Stargazer Event Missions, Objectives, Milestones and Rewards
Day 1: 15th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Heavenly Riches || Objective: Earn 70,000 gold || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Stargazers Unite! || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 2 games of ARAM || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 2: 16th April, 2021
- Mission 1: They Are Unworthy || Objective: As a team, kill 1,000 minions || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Pride of the Order || Objective: Play 5 games OR Get an A or S rating in 2 games || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 3: 17th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Sigil of the Crab || Objective: As a team, kill 10 Rift Scuttlers || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: The Blade’s Edge || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Camille || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 4: 18th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Supernova! || Objective: Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Lightspeed || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game in under 13 minutes || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 5: 19th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Scry The Heavens || Objective: Place or destroy 25 wards || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: The Eternal Gambler || Objective: Play 5 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Twisted Fate || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 6: 20th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Stellar Might || Objective: Get 60 takedowns || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Wrath of the Order || Objective: Play 6 games OR As a team, get a total of 5 aces || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 7: 21st April, 2021
- Mission 1: Cull the Drakes! || Objective: As a team, kill 5 dragons || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Obelisk Removal || Objective: Play 6 games OR Win a game where 7 or more turrets were destroyed || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 8: 22nd April, 2021
- Mission 1: Returned to Darkness || Objective: Kill 2 Barons || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: The Remembrancer || Objective: Play 6 games OR Win 1 game as or with Stargazer Soraka || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 9: 23rd April, 2021
- Mission 1: Cosmic Purge! || Objective: As a team, kill 250 monsters || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Sigil of the Dragon || Objective: Play 6 games OR As a team, kill an Elder Dragon || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 10: 24th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Unmaker || Objective: As a team, destroy 15 turrets || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Chosen of the Stars || Objective: Play 6 games OR Get MVP/SVP 2 times || Reward: 15 Event XP
Day 11: 25th April, 2021
- Mission 1: Embrace the Darkness! || Objective: Capture or kill 3 Rift Heralds || Reward: 10 Event XP
- Mission 2: Age of Enlightenment || Objective: Play 6 games OR In a single game, earn 5 medals || Reward: 15 Event XP
Milestone Rewards
As stated in the Wild Rift - Stargazer's reward description,
Those who accept the challenge of the heavens will earn astronomical rewards!
Milestone 1:
- Required Event XP: 25
- Reward: Stargazer Endeavor Icon
Milestone 2:
- Required Event XP: 60
- Reward: Pengu Emote
Milestone 3:
- Required Event XP: 95
- Reward: 1250 Blue Motes
Milestone 4:
- Required Event XP: 140
- Reward: Stargazer Skin Pose Selection Chest OR 200 Poro Coins
Milestone 5:
- Required Event XP: 175
- Reward: 1250 Blue Motes
Milestone 6:
- Required Event XP: 250
- Reward: "To The Stars" Wild Rift recall
Milestone 7:
- Required Event XP: 275
- Reward: Stargazer Triumph icon