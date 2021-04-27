Legends of Runeterra's new cinematic trailer confirms the arrival of Zilean, Irelia, and Malphite in its upcoming expansion, Guardians of the Ancient

More updates on Legends of Runeterra: Guardians of the Ancient are around the corner as Riot unveils its second expansion of three in the Empires of the Ascended.

The upcoming expansion will be arriving on May 5, 2021, and will launch 42 new cards in the game, three of which are champions. The three new champions to set foot in Legends of Runeterra are Zilean, Irelia, and Malphite.

Runeterra is in turmoil! The void threatens invasion and Noxian warships set sail for Ionia’s shores.



Change your fate on May 5th in Guardians of the Ancient! More spoiler season content to come! pic.twitter.com/tYwsQnv2Bq — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 26, 2021

Riot's new cinematic trailer features Zilean elucidating spiritual knowledge while Ionia's Noxian invasion happens simultaneously. In addition to the arriving champions, the trailer features Captain Farron from the Foundation set and Field Musicians from the Empires of the Ascended set as well.

Blade, Chip, and Clockwork Curator to join the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion

Image via Riot Games - Legends of Runeterra

Riot teased three cards in the trailer, namely Blade, Chip, and Clockwork Curator, which fans can expect to arrive shortly in Legends of Runeterra.

Blade is a one-mana 1/1 Ionian token. This uncollectable card possesses a unique effect that wipes itself out every time it leaves combat.

Chip is a Targonian token, which is also a one-mana 1/1. Chip's ability allows granting a permanent +2/+2 as long as a player has summoned a Landmark at any point in the game.

Advertisement

Lastly, Clockwork Curator is a token from Shurima, which is a two-mana 2/2. Its ability allows all of a player's allied Landmark Countdowns to advance by 2.

With the three new champions Zilean, Irelia, and Malphite included in this new set, it is quite evident that Legends of Runeterra players will now get to explore the regions of Ionia, Targon, and Shurima with much broader steps.

Fans think it's only a matter of time now for the remaining champions to set foot in the Legends of Runeterra roster.

As confirmed by Riot, Legends of Runeterra: Guardians of the Ancient set will be unveiled on May 5 once the game's third seasonal tournament is concluded.