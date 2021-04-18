Riot "Scruffy" to join League of Legends' MMO team as game director

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has confirmed his departure from the League of Legends' dev team and will be the new game director for Riot Games’ upcoming League MMO.

Scruffy has been one of the most popular Rioters among the League of Legends community. After spending almost nine years as the gameplay design director of the MOBA team, Scruffy will finally be shifting over to a new role.

He will be joining League of Legends' former designer director, Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street for Riot's new MMO project.

Personal News:



I'll be joining the MMO team as the Game Director!



Excited to go on this next epic adventure with you all. pic.twitter.com/lANaSdQVdU — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 16, 2021

Riot is yet to confirm a replacement for Scruffy for League of Legends' gameplay design director post. Riot is still working on the details of his transition between MOBA and MMO.

Scruffy is "excited to go on this next epic adventure" through League of Legends' new MMO project

League of Legends MMO game screen (Image via Riot Games)

Scruffy played a pivotal role in maintaining the game transparency between the devs and the players. He also actively communicated with League of Legends fans, fetching regular feedback from them.

In his most recent tweet, Scruffy had this to say:

Advertisement

“Personally, working on League for the last eight years has been the honor of my life. The talented dev team and the passionate players like you have been a critical part of building and improving my favorite game. I’ve enjoyed every day of it so far and I’m looking forward to our next big adventure together.”

He is well-known to the League of Legends community for his expert opinions on champion insights and game details. Scruffy often posted patch previews, updates, and future tweaks quite regularly for Riot.

I have news!



My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need!



Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.



PS We’re hiring — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

League of Legends' former design director also posted a series of dev blogs called Quick Gameplay Thoughts. It featured summarized insights of the dev team's future decisions related to League of Legends and its upcoming updates.

Advertisement

YOOOO congrats Mark! If you need some MMO testers / feedback you know where to come 👀 — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) April 16, 2021

Scruffy assured fans that he believes in the management and their vision. Players can expect the same grade of transparency and engagement from the new dev leads.

Here's how he put it:

"I'm very confident in the League team's direction and the future of the game. Expect the same transparency, quality, and openness to feedback as we've tried to live up to over the years."

His latest League of Legends dev blog included future gameplay tweaks and the developer team's plans for the days ahead. It included the addition of a new tank and enchanter items along with the latest Rammus update.