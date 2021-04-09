League of Legends dev previews VFX updates for Kog’Maw

Riot Games' lead visual effects artist Oliver “Beardilocks” McDonald recently previewed the latest League of Legends VFX update for Kog'Maw.
The VFX modifications are currently being made, and the update will soon hit the League PBE, along with a new Model Texture and a tweaked Armor/MR shred icon.
Beardilocks took to Twitter to announce that the project's prime focus is to improve Kog'Maw's "gameplay clarity on missile widths, R edge indicator, and W/P empowered state."
Many of Kog'Maw's skins cost around 520 and 975 RP. According to Beardilocks, Riot devs do not usually add exclusive VFX tweaks to champion skins worth less than 1350 RP. However, he made a few exceptions with Kog’Maw.
Upcoming Kog'Maw VFX updates in League of Legends
Classic Kog'Maw skin got a minor rework
The classic skin of Kog'Maw is getting an updated character texture. He will now have a slim, polished and glazy appearance with distinctive skin details.
When fans asked the devs to come up with more such updated champion model textures, Beardilocks highlighted the current shortage of dedicated character artists at Riot Games.
"Unfortunately, this was more of a serendipitous coincidence that a character artist had done this update, and we bundled it. We still don't have dedicated character artists on the VFX update initiative."
Lion Dance Kog'Maw skin got a new E - effect
Since Lion Dance Kog'Maw happens to be one of the costliest skins (1350 RP), Beardilocks made sure to provide him with a unique E - Void Ooze effect.
League of Legends' "Mouth of the Abyss" in his Lion Dance attire will now throw up big balls of "goopy fireworks" that roll at opponents.
Pug'Maw's ult animation got cleaner visual effects
As stated by the Beardilocks, Pug'Maw's VFX were all "updated to match the new fidelity."
Previously, with R - Living Artillery being cast, Pug'Maw's ult-ball used to disappear after landing. Beardilocks fixed the weirdness of this animation, and the ball will now break into pieces after ricocheting off the ground.
Range indicator added to Kog'Maw's ultimate
Beardilocks also subtly added the range indicator to Kog'Maw's R - Living Artillery.
According to the dev, this modification could be implemented on the champion as most of his League of Legends skins just got cleaned up and were in much better shape.
Kog'Maw's W - animation getting minor tweaks
Beardilocks is also working to provide all his skins with better empowering animations while Kog'Maw casts his W - Bio-Arcane Barrage.
The dev has also opened a public poll on Twitter to let fans vote for their choice.
Kog'Maw VFX updates will be on the PBE in at least two different cycles
Beardilocks confirmed that these tweaks and updates won't be coming to the League of Legends servers anytime soon. They will be available to players only after rigorous testing and experimentation. The VFX updates will be on the Public Beta Environment for an extended period in at least two different cycles.