Gwen hits the League of Legends PBE: Basic stats and ability scaling explained

Riot Games have officially announced the arrival of Gwen in the League of Legends PBE. Fans will now only have to wait a week to get their hands on one of the much-awaited "Peppy Skirmisher."

According to the developers, Gwen is "tailor-made for top lane" and will function as a viable AP Bruiser in the game. Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' championship team, once said while providing a sneak-peek of Gwen:

"We believe, snipping a bigger space out of our roster for AP fighters, will not only lead to more diversity in top lane but also more choices for other lanes as well."

This clearly hints at Gwen's multi-lane flexing possibilities, which will come out as being massively overpowered, according to fans.

According to Surrender@20, the "Hallowed Seamstress" has hit the PBE for testing.

Here are some of the known numbers featuring her stats and ability scaling in League of Legends.

Gwen's basic stats and ability scaling in League of Legends according to the PBE update

The "Hallowed Seamstress" has hit the PBE for testing (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Stats

Base HP: 550

HP5: 7

HP Per Level: 90

HP Regen Per Level: 0.11

Base Mana: 330

Mana Per Level: 40

Base MR: 32

MR Per Level: 1.25

Base AD: 63

AD Per Level: 3

Base Armor: 37

Armor Per Level: 4

Base Move Speed: 340

Attack Speed Per Level: 2.25

Attack Range: 150

Gwen's stats in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

Abilities' scaling

Passive - A Thousand Cuts

Maximum damage to monsters will be 10+25% AP (Image via Surrender@20)

Gwen's attacks will deal an additional Max Health magic damage (1% + 0.008% AP) on hit. She will also be able to recover health equivalent to 70% of the damage that this ability will deal to her opponents.

Gwen's AA in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

Maximum damage to monsters will be 10+25% AP. The ability will deal 8-30 bonus damage to minions below 40% health.

Q - Snip Snip!

Image via Surrender@20

Mana: 40

Cooldown scaling: 6.5/5.75/5/4.25/3.5s

Passive: Gwen will gain 1 stack while hitting an opponent with any of his attacks (max 4, lasts for 6 seconds).

Active: It will consume stacks. Gwen will snip once for [8/10.75/13.5/16.25/19 +5% AP] magic damage, snip again for each ammo consumed, and snip for a final time for [40/53.75/67.5/81.25/95 +25% AP] magic damage.

Gwen's Q in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

The center of each strike will deal true damage instead and apply Gwen's Thousand Cuts (AA) to hit enemies. The max damage will be 80, plus [600% +4.8% AP)% percent health.

W - Hallowed Mist

Hallowed Mist will make Gwen untargetable to all enemies for 5 seconds (Image via Surrender@20)

Mana: 60

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14s

Hallowed Mist will make Gwen untargetable to all enemies (except towers) for 5 seconds or until she leaves it. While inside the Mist, Gwen will gain [20 + 5% AP] Armor, along with Magic Resist.

Gwen's W in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

Gwen will also be able to recast this ability once in order to call the Mist to her. The recasting will happen automatically when she attempts to leave the zone for the first time.

E - Skip ’n Slash

Empowered Attacks will gain 40/50/60/70/80% Attack Speed, [10 +8% AP] on hit magic damage and 100 range (Image via Surrender@20)

Mana: 35

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9s

Casting her E, Gwen will be able to dash and empower her attacks for 4 seconds.

Gwen's E in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

Empowered Attacks will gain 40/50/60/70/80% Attack Speed, [10 +8% AP] on hit magic damage and 100 range. The first one to hit an enemy will also refund 50% of this ability's cooldown.

R - Needlework

Gwen can cast her ult up to three times in one go (Image via Surrender@20)

Mana: 100

Cooldown: 120/100/80s

IS GWEN ULT THE NEW BEST IN THE GAME?! - League of Legends https://t.co/QOhRuk6WZw via @YouTube — Armooon (@armooonlol) April 2, 2021

Gwen can cast her ult up to three times in one go.

First Cast: Gwen will launch a single needle dealing [30/55/80 +8% AP] magic damage to the enemy champions. It will slow down by 40/50/60% for 1.5 seconds and will apply AA to all enemies. If she attacks an enemy within 6 seconds of casting R, she will be able to recast it 2 more times.

Second Cast: Launch three needles to deal [3x Base Damage] magic damage.

Third Cast: Launch five needles to deal [5x Base Damage] magic damage.

Gwen's R in League of Legends (Image via Surrender@20)

Successive needles hitting the same unit will slow down by 15/20/25%. The maximum damage for Gwen's R will be [9x Base Damage], plus [9% +0.072% AP]% max health damage from her AA.