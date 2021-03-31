Gwen and Space Groove release date in League of Legends

Create
Gwen will be the seventh champion to join the Space Groove skinline, to be released in two weeks
Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
ANALYST
Modified 19 min ago
Riot has officially announced the arrival of Gwen, "The Hallowed Seamstress" in League of Legends, but fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on the upcoming top lane AP Bruiser.

The Space Groove thematic is also scheduled to go live on April 1st with League of Legends patch 11.7, which will initially feature skins for Nunu & Willump, Nasus, Rumble, Lux, Samira, Blitzcrank, and Lulu (with a Prestige Edition).

Riot previously announced that:

"The Space Groove thematic also includes a new champion that will be joining the skinline. This is the infamous top lane skirmisher that you may have heard of at season start as well"

Thus, Gwen will be the seventh champion to join the Space Groove skinline, but her entry will be delayed by two weeks. League of Legends' Hallowed Seamstress will set foot on the Summoner's Rift along with the release of patch 11.8, scheduled to go live on April 14th.

Gwen will available to League of Legends fans in two weeks

Gwen's official champion splash art (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Gwen will be the last addition to the new Space Groove skinline, and it will feature nine different chromas. Her official character description reads,

"A former doll transformed and brought to life by magic, Gwen wields the very tools that once created her. She carries the weight of her maker's love with every step, taking nothing for granted. At her command is the Hallowed Mist, an ancient and protective magic that has blessed Gwen's scissors, needles, and sewing thread. So much is new to her, but Gwen remains joyfully determined to fight for the good that survives in a broken world."
All 9 chromas of Space Groove Gwen (Image via Riot Games)
All 9 chromas of Space Groove Gwen (Image via Riot Games)

Gwen’s ability kit shows off huge possibility of multi-lane flexing, which will allow her to dodge enemy attacks and deal heavy magic damage to her opponents.

Gwen's Summoner Icons (Image via Riot Games - League ofLegends)

According to Surrender@20, Gwen will be arriving in League of Legends on April 14th with three new Summoner Icons and ranked emotes.

Published 31 Mar 2021, 02:11 IST
League of Legends
