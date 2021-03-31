Gwen ability guide: Here is all you need to know to master League of Legends' upcoming champion

Riot Games officially revealed the abilities of the newest League of Legends champion, Gwen. The game's "Hallowed Seamstress" arrived with the featured trailer, "Made with Love."

Gwen is the second champion to be released in League of Legends season 11 and has a key part in the Ruined King story. She is a strong AP bruiser who, according to developers, "is the one tailor-made for top lane."

✂️🧵🪡Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress Abilities Rundown



Once a beloved doll, Gwen is taking her scissors, thread, and needle to protect what she cares about most. Snip and sew through enemies with this mysterious and determined seamstress.



Learn more: https://t.co/lfZKB6c2mC pic.twitter.com/r2lxysEPsN — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2021

The devs previously hinted at Gwen's multi-lane flexing possibilities as well. In the season 11 opening day stream, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' champions team mentioned while speaking of Gwen,

"We believe snipping a bigger space out of our roster for AP fighters, will not only lead to more diversity in top lane but also more choices for other lanes as well."

The following is a complete guide to Gwen's abilities in League of Legends.

Gwen, "The Hallowed Seamstress": Abilities in League of Legends

Passive - Thousand Cuts

Gwen's Passive - Thousand Cuts (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Gwen's passive, Thousand Cuts allows her basic abilities to deal additional on-hit magic damage based on a certain percentage of her health. It also heals her for some of the damage dealt during a fight.

Q - Snip Snip!

Gwen's Q - Snip Snip (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Snip Snip! allows Gwen to snip her pair of scissors 2 to 6 times, dealing heavy magic damage in a cone. Her Q starts off with two snips, stacking one snip per basic attack dealt to the enemy. It adds up to four, for a total of six. Enemies caught in each snip take true damage, as well as bonus magic damage from Gwen's passive.

W - Hallowed Mist

Gwen's W - Hallowed Mist (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

With Hallowed Mist, Gwen encompasses herself with a magical mist for 5 seconds, gaining some magic resistance and armor when inside it. She becomes untargetable inside the mist, nullifying the enemy attacks for a short duration. The mist follows Gwen the first time she tries to leave it but fades away the next time. This ability is similar to Xin Zhao's R - Crescent Guard.

E - Skip ’n Slash

Gwen's E - Skip ‘n Slash (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Gwen's E - Skip ‘n Slash allows her to dash a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for 4 seconds. Attacking on an enemy during this period refunds Skip ‘n Slash’s cooldown by 50%.

R - Needlework

Gwen's R- Needlework (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Gwen can cast her R up to three times. But to unlock each subsequent cast, she needs to hit an enemy within 8 seconds of the first shot. Each cast fires a plethora of needles in a projectile that deals magic damage, slows down enemies, and applies Gwen's passive bonus damage. The first cast fires 1 needle, the second fires 3, and the final cast fires 5 needles.

Gwen is a highly potent champion with a strong AP. Her E and R if timed perfectly can turn out to be game-changers, allowing to dodge crowd control and deal heavy damage.

Gwen must unravel her past to protect the future.🧵🪡✂️



Armed with scissors, needles, and thread, Gwen must unravel the mysteries of her past while using her tools to take down evil—wherever he may be. pic.twitter.com/u75nR0FZaH — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 26, 2021

League of Legends' "Hallowed Seamstress" is all set to hit the Summoner's Rift on April 14th along with the release of the upcoming patch 11.8.