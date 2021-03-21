League of Legends fans highlight Viego as "embodiment of what drives mages off from mid lane"

Riot Games announced Viego, one of League of Legends' most anticipated champions, along with the official release of patch 11.2, in January 2020.

The Ruined King was initially invited to the Summoner's Rift by Riot to rule the map's jungle. Instead, Viego turned out to be an overpowered mid-lane beast, giving the mage champions a hard time.

According to Champion.gg, his jungle win rate in Patch 11.6 floats below 50 percent (Platinum+), compared to 51% in the mid lane.

Viego? Yeah whooped my ass last night mid lane 😅 — Chrispy (@ChrisRosales28) February 20, 2021

League of Legends fans seem unhappy with the strange situation involved with Viego, as according to them, he "just does too many things."

Fans unhappy with Riot for providing high sustain to mana-less champions like Viego, making League of Legends unbalanced

Viego has an unthinkable 650 range and a spammable Q (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

According to fans, Viego perfectly encapsulates the current gameplay philosophy of Riot. The Ruined King is mana-less and can access a tremendous amount of sustain through his well-fit runes/items like Ravenous Hunter.

Viego possesses such a unique kit that it fixes his supposed problems for being a melee champion. He has an unthinkable 650 range and a spammable Q - Blade of the Ruined King.

Adding up all these, players get a mana-less, sustained early game beast in Viego to bully the mid lane. He can endlessly shove wave after wave, forcing the opponent mid-mage champion to spend their mana.

Recently, a League of Legends regular, u/Vangorf, wrote on Reddit:

"Viego can choose to either be a split push menace or snowball a teamfights through his invulnerability and grasshopper execute ult. He just does too many things, while he can just straight up stat check or choke out mages from mid, while also scaling really, really well."

Many players have been pointing to the various "broken" states of Viego since his new year's release. Be it his R-resetting or multi-lane flexing, fans think that the Ruined King is tremendously overpowered and needs immediate attention.

Viego's designer, August "August" Browning, previously clarified that Riot's primary intention is for the Ruined King to be a jungler and assured the fans that the team had been keeping an eye on lane Viego and will adjust if required.

We just micropatched a nerf to Viego’s solo lane



Q

Double attack healing on minions:: 150% >>>100%



We’d still like lanes to be viable, but Mid Viego was looking a bit too strong.

Jungle Viego has grown to 49% winrate. Will see if he keeps growing throughout patch. — August (@RiotAugust) February 4, 2021

But League of Legends regulars still find Viego to be overpowering. He flexes around in the mid-lane with ease, bullying opposing mid-lane mages. This is definitely not what Riot portrayed Viego to be.

A Redditor, Koioua, posted:

"I'm really dammed sick of mana-less champs that have virtually no disadvantage other than CD. Make them at the very least consume health or [insert rage/charge type of bar different from mana]. It's fine if you have a few outliers, but now on top of mana less, recent champions certainly don't use a lot of mana compared to older ones."

League of Legends fans think that these types of unnecessary flexes disrupt the in-game balance. So they hope for some quick tweaks and balance changes from Riot that would make Viego a "viable jungler" and get a worthy place in the game.