League of Legends' patch 11.8 preview introduces massive champion buffs and bigger jungle pool

With League of Legends patch 11.7 well on its way, Riot Games has already revealed some of the tentative in-game tweaks for the next patch update.

According to gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, Summoner's Rift will see massive jungle changes in League of Legends Patch 11.8. He previewed the nearing patch, and he also revealed details about the addition of a few champions to the game's existing jungle pool. Viable jungler Lee Sin is also set to receive a decent amount of buffs, making the meta a heavenly prospect for jungle mains.

Patch Preview for 11.8

-Some broadening of enchanter items

-Another round of opening up new champs to the jungle pool

-A few shifts for champs that fell out of their playerbase's favorite position (mundo, rumble) pic.twitter.com/2sUlJVjkJw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 5, 2021

Five champions, Zed, Darius, Mordekaiser, Morgana, and Diana, were mentioned by Scruffy in the 11.8 preview notes. They are all set to be added to the jungle roster.

Though the developers are yet to elaborate on the tweaks, these champions will most likely deal more damage to jungle monsters and camps, resulting in improvements to their clear time. Their ganking abilities are also expected to increase by significant amounts.

League of Legends patch 11.8 preview

Champion Buffs

Lee Sin

Aphelios

Vladimir

Zac

LeBlanc

Cassiopeia

Lee Sin has remained massively dormant in season 11 because of his non-adaptability to the new item tweaks. According to OP.GG, League of Legends' "Blind Monk" has a poor win rate of 48% in patch 11.7. The upcoming buffs might change the scenario entirely for the popular jungler. Fans expect a better damage-dealing kit as well as an improved clearing time for Lee Sin..

Aphelios is set to receive his long-awaited buff (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Aphelios will finally get some love after almost six months, as he received his last buff in patch 10.21. With a win rate below 47%, this buff was necessary for the "Weapon of the Faithful" to stay relevant as an ADC in League of Legends.

Champion Adjustments

Zed Jungle

Darius Jungle

Mordekaiser Jungle

Morgana Jungle

Diana Jungle

Put champions that we really want to work in the jungle! Nobody asked for Zed, nobody asked for Mordekaiser Jungle. We want the return of Sylas, Qiyana and other champions who were really played before the nerfs. — jr (@_joninn) April 5, 2021

The addition of these five champions in the jungle pool will definitely broaden the options and drafting choices for the jungle mains. But according to some fans, these inclusions were unnecessary.

League of Legends patch 11.8 is scheduled to go live on April 14th. Fans can expect further tweaks to be added to the notes before the official launch of the cycle.