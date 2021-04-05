DAMWON Gaming's League of Legends Worlds skins revealed 

League of Legends Championship Korea has officially revealed the splash art for five exclusive skins featuring Damwon Gaming’s 2020 League of Legends World Championship victory.

The five-second twitch clip by LCK featured all the skins that were specially built as a tribute to the champion DWG players.

They included Jang "Nuguri" Ha-gwon, Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, Heo "ShowMaker" Su, Jang "Ghost" Yong-jun, and Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee.

All five of them chose their favorite champions for the celebratory skins in a post-tournament conference. Riot has come up with this after almost eight months of waiting.

Riot to release exclusive celebratory skins for the League of Legends Worlds 2020 Champions - DAMWON Gaming

DWG with the 2020 League of Legends Worlds trophy (Image via Riot Games - League of Legend)s

The five featured skins will be released by Riot to celebrate DWG's 3-1 victory over LPL's Suning Gaming in the 2020 League of Legends Worlds finals held in Shanghai.

All five DWG players from the champions' squad will be represented by five different role-specific champions.

They are:

Nuguri - Kennen - Top Lane.

Canyon - Nidalee - Jungle.

ShowMaker - Twisted Fate - Mid Lane

Ghost - Jhin - Bot Lane.

BeryL - Leona - Support.

All other champions, besides Jhin, will get their names registered on the World Champion skins' roster for the first time. Jhin debuted in the worlds skinline during 2016, representing Bang after SKT T1 won the Championship.

Riot Games is yet to reveal the release date of these skins as well as its in-game look. It is expected to hit the PBE shortly, and further information on the cosmetics is likely to be disclosed over the next few months.