League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020: DAMWON Gaming races into the finals with 3-1 victory over Hanwha Life Esports

DAMWON Gaming's splendid run continued as it beat Hanwha Life Sports 3-1 to claim League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020's first semifinal spot.
HLE entered the semifinals without losing a single game to Gen.G in the quarters. HLE looked promising in the semis and levelled DWG at a crucial point in the clash. However, the latter proved itself to be just a step ahead of HLE due to its persistence.
The second semifinal is scheduled to be held on the 27th of December between the favourites KT Rolster and the underdog Nongshim RedForce.
The first day of the semifinals featured an intriguing battle between two South Korean League of Legends heavyweights in a best-of-five format. DAMWON Gaming predictably won the first match, but Hanwha Life Esports threw in a pleasant surprise by winning match two of the set.
Ultimately, DWG showed its class by dominating match three and four to confirm its richly deserved spot in the finals.
First semifinal set of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan
The best-of-five results between DWG and HLE.
The first game was all about DAMWON Gaming. It accomplished its objective through sustained pressure over HLE and collected all the dragons. DWG had fetched the dragon soul within 24 minutes and swept away its opponents in the next team fight to win the first League of Legends set.
DAMWON Gaming's bot laner Cho "BeryL" Geon-Hee was the highlight of the match, showcasing his prowess with Leona. The precise usage of Solar Flare made all the difference.
Hanwha Life Esports fought back in the second game with its brilliant squad picks and team play to everyone's surprise. The clash was tight until the mid-game; however, HLE took a considerable lead after the 13th-minute mark.
The combo of Leona, Miss Fortune, and Yone worked perfectly for Hanwha Life Esports as it ran riot in the team fights to destroy DAMWON Gaming’s Nexus. HLE's support player Oh "Vsta'' Hyo-Seong stole the show, as Leona stood out once again.
HLE's unexpected comeback got DWG's fans to hold their breath for some time but not for long, as this was the only upset in the series. DAMWON gaming comfortably eased past Hanwha Life Esports in match three and four. DWG took advantage of its early lead to pave its way towards the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 grand finale.
League of Legends veteran Kim "Khan" Dong-Ha and the jungler-king Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu were exemplary throughout the series for DAMWON Gaming. DWG will play the finals against the winner of the second semifinal tie between KT Rolster and Nongshim RedForce.Published 27 Dec 2020, 15:25 IST