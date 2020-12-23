League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Day 2: KT Rolster tops Group B with two commanding victories

It was an exciting wrap-up to the second day of League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020, as KT Rolster's dominant display helped them make their way to the top of Group B.

The other teams in the group were Fredit BRION, Gen.G, Hanwha Life Esports, and ⁠T1. The two LCK heavyweights, T1 and Gen.G, have registered their Academy squads for the KeSPA Cup 2020.

The League of Legends rookies got an amazing chance to prove their skills on such a big stage.

Day 2's results had a few surprises, similar to that of Day 1. Some exciting team fights, individual skills, and strategic displays followed as well.

Day 2 of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan

This is how the Day 2-scorecard looks like after Group B's first round of play:

Match 1: KT Rolster 1-0 Fredit BRION

Match 2: Hanwha Life Esports 1-0 T1

Match 3: Gen.G 0-1 KT Rolster

Match 4: Fredit BRION 1-0 Hanwha Life Esports

Match 5: T1 0-1 Gen.G

KT Rolster's Team Roster (Image via KeSPA)

Advertisement

KT Rolster started their journey well with two brilliant wins in their first two group-stage matches. They managed to pull off the day's opener with a brilliant strategic display of counter attacks over the BROs.

KT's top Laner Choi "Doran" Hyeon-Joon's splendid triple kill with his Lucian was the game's highlight.

Advertisement

HLE's only win of the day came against T1 Academy, as they showed sheer dominance over the newbies. Lee "DuDu'' Dong-Ju was the star player of the game, as he got the second top-lane triple kill of the day with Shen.

KT Rolster's academy bot lane, Oh "Noah" Hyeon-Taek, snatched the spotlight in the third match of the day against Gen.G. His splendid Ezreal showcase in the late game impressed the viewers.

After an unlucky first game against the KT, Fredit BRION won their first match of the competition against HLE. There were some brilliant displays of individual skills from BRO's jungler Eom "UmTi" Seong.

Advertisement

The final match of the day saw two promising League of Legends rookie squads up against each other. Finally, Gen.G got the better of T1 after a perfect team fight from the former. Renekton, played by Gen.G's Han "Lonely" Gyu-Joon, stood out as the champion of the clash.

Here is how the Group standings look like after the first two days of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020,

Group Standings after Day 2 (Image via KeSPA)

Many more exciting League of Legends clashes await as the tournament moves to its third day.