The sixth edition of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup has begun, and Day 1 saw all 5 Group A teams in action.

Korea e-Sports Association's annual League of Legends tournament will continue for 12 days. All ten LCK teams that have been accepted for franchising the 2021 season are participating in the tourney.

The ten participating League of Legends teams were split into two groups and all the League of Legends matches will follow the round-robin format. The group-stage matches will continue for 4 days and the results are to be decided by best-of-one.

The top three League of Legends teams will qualify for the knock-out rounds which will follow a single elimination format. Group winners get a direct entry to the semifinals. The quarterfinal results will be decided by best-of-three, followed by the semifinals and finals that will follow the best-of-five format.

The opening day of the tournament featured a few brilliant heavyweight clashes. Some shockers followed them as well. Each of the five teams from group A played twice and all the matches were telecasted live on KeSPA's official YouTube channel in three different languages.

Day 1 of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan

The scoreline of all the 5 matches of Day 1 are as follows:

Match 1: DAMWON Gaming 1-0 Nongshim RedForce

Match 2: Liiv SANDBOX 1-0 Afreeca Freecs

Match 3: DRX 0-1 DAMWON Gaming

Match 4: Nongshim RedForce 1-0 Liiv SANDBOX

Match 5: Afreeca Freecs 0-1 DRX

DAMWON Gaming Roster (Image via Korea e-Sports Association)

DAMWON Gaming got off to a brilliant start in the 2020 KeSPA Cup. They dominated throughout and won both their games against Nongshim RedForce and DRX.

DRX, on the other hand, had lots of internal issues to deal with. They were unsure of participation as their head coach Kim "cvMAx" Dae-ho had recently faced a 5-month long ban for legal violations.

The team, somehow, got them enlisted for the tournament on the last day of registration with interim coach Kim "SSONG" Sang-soo and showcased a decent performance. Even though they lost their first clash against DAMWON Gaming, DRX were off the mark in their second game as they defeated Afreeca Freecs comfortably.

Liiv SANDBOX and Nongshim RedForce had one win each, and Afreeca Freecs is yet to claim its first point.

DAMWON Gaming's jungler Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu was the highlight of the day. He got yet another Pentakill with his Graves against DRX. Canyon was the first jungler to ever get a Pentakill in LCK and he did it again in the KeSPA Cup.

Day 2 promises even more interesting League of Legends fixtures.