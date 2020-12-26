League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Day 4: KT Rolster advances to semis undefeated

League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan concluded its Group Stages as KT Rolster advanced to the semifinals undefeated.

It was an unfortunate start to the fourth day of the tournament as a member of Fredit BRION's coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus. The team could not continue further in the tournament due to the safety measures in place and forfeited the rest of their matches.

KeSPA released their official statement regarding the situation. The other Group B matches continued as per schedule without team BRO. Their opponents Gen.G and T1, both got their due walkover points.

KT Rolster players showed their League of Legends brilliance once again. They won both their games against Hanwha Life Esports and T1, advancing straight to the semifinals, joining DAMWON Gaming, who will face either of the two Round of 6 winners.

한화생명e스포츠가 젠지와의 경기에서 승리하며, 케스파컵 4강에 진출하였습니다. 내일 4강 경기에서 뵙겠습니다! #메리 #한화생명🎄



We won the game against Gen.G. We advanced to the semifinals of the KeSPA Cup. Thank you for supporting us. pic.twitter.com/VUCE6N2xea — HLE.official (@HLEofficial) December 25, 2020

HLE and Gen.G were the two League of Legends teams from group B to advance into the quarters where they will battle each other for the semi-final spot.

Day Four of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan

This is how the Day 4 scorecard looks like after Group B's second round of play:

Match Six: KT Rolster 1-0 Hanwha Life Esports

Match Seven: T1 1-0 Fredit BRION (W.O)

Match Eight: Hanwha Life Esports 1-0 Gen.G

Match Nine: KT Rolster 1-0 T1

Match Ten: Gen.G 1-0 Fredit BRION (W.O)

Team KT (Image via KeSPA)

KT Rolster collected their third consecutive winning point against HLE and confirmed first place in Group B. Team KT completely reverted their roster for the day but it proved to be equally effective. The academy players showed off their stellar League of Legends skills.

KT dominated Hanwha Life Esports throughout and won the game comfortably. It was an amazing display of team-play from the group toppers. Team HLE tried hard to resist, but their opponents proved to be far more superior.

The second game of the day started an hour later as Fredit BRION could not continue. HLE took on the Gen.G rookies in the next clash. HLE rested their first-team top laner Lee "DuDu'' Dong-Ju and gave a chance to their academy player Park "Morgan '' Gi-Tae, which was a move that worked out well.

Leblanc, played by HLE's mid-laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, stood out as the champion of the clash. Her splendid solo kills made the difference in the early game. Hanwha Life Esports confirmed second spot in the group ahead of Gen.G for a head-to-head advantage.

[2020 LoL #KeSPACup ULSAN]



KT Noah, the power of yellow-haired Zoe!

Did you enjoy the last match of gropu match at home?!#KeSPACup #LoLKeSPACup #KTWIN pic.twitter.com/6Lregy0mtG — Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) (@KeSPAen) December 24, 2020

The last game of the day was a dead-rubber League of Legends tie between KT Rolster and T1. The early game was tackled well by KT through Yone, but T1 hit back with their superb team fighting abilities.

After the half-hour mark, KT successfully managed to slew the Baron that turned the game around. KT Rolster won their fourth successive game while T1 leaves the competition with just a single walk-over point.

Final standings after the 2020 League of Legends KeSPA Cup Group Stages:

Image via KeSPA

Many more exciting League of Legends clashes await as the tournament moves into its first day of quarter finals.