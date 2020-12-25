COVID-19 hits League of Legends as Fredit BRION's coaching staff tests positive

A member of Fredit BRION's second team's coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus during the League of Legends 2020 KeSPA Cup.

The National League of Legends Cup of South Korea was organized virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic, and the first three days went smoothly. But before the commencement of the final day of the group stage, it was reported that one of Fredit BRION's staff members was diagnosed with COVID-19.

News) Fredit Brion 2nd team coaching staff has been confirmed as Corona19. So the squad went into quarantine and kespa cup declared abstention. #LoL #LCK .@Brionesports — FOMOS kenzi (@kenzi131) December 24, 2020

The team had to rule itself out for safety measures and forfeited the rest of its matches. Even though this unfortunate event might not affect the tournament's fate, it's indeed a massive blow for the esports community as a whole.

League of Legends' KeSPA hit by coronavirus cases, officials release statement

Korea e-Sports Association, in its official social media handles, announced that Fredit BRION wouldn't be continuing in the tournament for safety measures. One of their coaching staff had been affected by the virus, and they couldn't continue. Their remaining matches would thus be forfeited.

KeSPA also stated that the other matches' timings would remain unchanged and the tournament would continue without Team BRO. As a result, the other teams got their due walk-over points.

(Additional Announcement) Group B Day 2 Matches will continue without any change in time - Match 6 17:00, NO Match 7, Match 8 19:00, Match 9 20:00 all in KST — Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) (@KeSPAen) December 24, 2020

League of Legends events this year have not been the same, as bigger tournaments like the LCK, LCS, LPL, and LEC were organized virtually. The All-Star event too was held online, and the KeSPA 2020 is no different. All ten professional League of Legends teams from South Korea were in action from their closed set-ups.

League of Legends, EA suspend all esports content and operations due to coronavirus https://t.co/tRp2grlfuj pic.twitter.com/UNcfTacdJj — Polygon (@Polygon) March 14, 2020

Just when things started to look normal, and the franchisees were planning to bring League of Legends back outdoors, such an unfortunate event might force them to alter their upcoming plans.

As per official reports, the entire team of Fredit BRION has been advised to self-quarantine until further notice. All referees and coaching staff, who came into direct and indirect contact with the affected, have gotten into isolation as well.

KeSPA also assured the audience of their safety steps to prevent a more extensive spread of the virus.