Riot finally announces playtest dates for their upcoming fighting game, Project L

Riot revealed the first look at their next untitled fighting game, termed "Project L," at the developer’s 10th-anniversary event, two years back. Since then there have been no further updates regarding the game until now.

As confirmed by popular YouTuber The Skilled Roy, a few interested gamers from Los Angeles, including himself, got a chance to accept Riot's playtest invitation for their new fighting game, Project L. The official email from Riot read,

“Thank you for taking the time to play Riot Games' titles! We will be running in-person playtest sessions in the greater Los Angeles area and think you might be a good fit to participate. If you are interested, please fill out the survey below. The survey link is unique to you, so please do not share it with anyone else. As always, no screenshots or captures of the survey are allowed.”

Project L – Fighting Game from RIOT starts public testing https://t.co/3BxS5W4K6f — The GamePad Gamer (@TheGamePadGamer) April 22, 2021

The survey included some basic questions related to fighting games and queries regarding the players' availability for the playtest. According to "The Skilled Roy", the options for playtesting dates were broad, ranging from April to the end of May.

Riot starts the "in-person" playtesting for Project L

Early development works of Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Advertisement

Finally, after a month of filling out the survey form, Riot confirmed the invitees about their playtest date and duration via their personal email. The mail that YouTuber, The Skilled Roy, received, read:

“Congratulations! You have been chosen to participate in our in-person playtest. Your time slot will be: Friday, April 23rd at 4-10 PM; Saturday, April 24th at 12-6 PM; and Sunday, April 25th at 12-6 PM.”

Riot also warned that if a player fails to turn up or cancels his or her playtest within 48 hours of their scheduled time slot, they won't get further invitations in the future.

Image via Riot Games

As of now, fans are still unsure of Project L's future. Just before the start of the new year, Riot posted a video titled "Push Through" on their YouTube channel, providing a sneak peek into their future projects.

Advertisement

All their active games, namely League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, TFT, and Valorant, were mentioned in the video. It also hinted at a future game project termed "Project F," of the dungeon crawl genre, while Project L made no mention. Riot said in a preview video back in 2019:

“We've always had to be so secretive. I think what League of Legends players expect from this game is different but in some ways harmonious with what I think fighting game players expect from this game. Everyone wants a great game but what we've been seeing is that people are excited to see Runeterra champions in a new light, even from a new camera angle. Making fighting games is really really tough. These are intricate games to make. And while we’re a good ways towards making something we think is really cool. We still have a long way to go.”

Congratulations to Riot Games! Now where is Project L? 🤔 — JuKe (@_Ju_Ke) April 22, 2021

It is not certain if Riot will be conducting more Project L playtests soon, as for now, they are restricting the testing zone to Los Angeles, USA.