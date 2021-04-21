"LS" claims that the Moonstaff combo is now viable only on actual League of Legends enchanters 

Riot has made significant item tweaks in League of Legends' latest running patch 11.8.

League of Legends Analyst and T1's caster Nick “LS” De Cesare think that with the latest update, the game-breaking combo of Moonstone Renewer and Staff of Flowing Water will no longer be the same. Upon release, LS was among the first to call out the notorious "Moonstaff" combo as broken, and its short tenure has come to an end.

Patch 11.8 Notes Rundown ; Huge potential in some of the jungle changes, Gwen looks VERY good and new kick on moonstaff combo? : https://t.co/tMhMsUO1l2 — LS (@LSXYZ9) April 13, 2021

Since the start of League of Legends season 11, ranged support champions like Thresh haven’t made a significant mark in pro play, while solo queue supports like Leona have been deadly with the Moonstaff combo. With the 11.8 patch update, Riot has "expanded their horizons and inventories" by bringing in massive item diversity.

The adjusted Moonstaff is "going to be a lot more specific" in League of Legends, according to LS

The Moonstaff combo is now broken for a few selective champions

Moonstone Renewer changes

Starlit grace heal ⇒ (50-100) to 60 (at all levels)

Starlit grace heal ⇒ (Each second spent in combat increases the base heal by 12.5%, stacking up to 4 times, up to 50%) to (Each second spent in combat increases your healing and shielding power by 4%, stacking up to 5 times, up to 20%)

Mythic passive ⇒ (Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste) to (Increases Starlit Grace’s heal by 10)

Staff of Flowing Water changes

Rapids ⇒ (Grants 15% bonus movement speed and 20-40 AP for 3 seconds) to (Grants 20 ability haste and 20-40 AP for 4 seconds)

Moonstone Renewer has now been modified to increase a champion's shielding power as well instead of just heal stacking during combats up to a massive 20%. As a result, true enchanter supports like Janna, Lulu, Karma, and Morgana, who enable shields are auto-buffed.

LS, in his live YouTube rundown of League of Legends patch 11.8, said:

“Being able to get 20% increased shield power onto a champion is probably going to outweigh the old heal. Moonstone Renewer is only viable on actual enchanters rather than being picked up occasionally by non-traditional champions.”

To balance this item buff, Riot adjusted Moonstone Renewer's base heal and Mythic passive. As a result, Starlit Grace’s heal will now increase by 10 instead of 5 ability haste. The price of Boots of Lucidity has also increased by 50 gold. Thus, support champions with less cooldown of default shields will benefit the most.

They changed the Mythic passive for Moonstone, you didn't see it in your version. — Edwin Bertilsson (@BertilssonEdwin) April 13, 2021

For Staff of Flowing Water, the bonus movement speed has been waived off to include 20 ability haste. But it will still grant bonus AP for an increased duration. LS explained,

“Ability haste is going to convert into a lot of extra damage, especially if you’re giving them more ability power and they get to cast most spells. Staff of Flowing water now is just going to convert into damage, but it’s still going to have that combo with Moonstone Renewer, so that is going to be really broken, but it’s going to be a lot more specific.”

LS assured the League of Legends fans that Moonstaff is selectively broken (Image via LS' Twitter)

LS assured League of Legends fans that the "broken" Moonstaff combo will still exist after the nerfs in League of Legends, but it’s going to be a lot more specific, viable only on true enchanter supports.