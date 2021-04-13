5 best League of Legends champions for beginners in Season 11

Picking the perfect League of Legends champion can be a daunting task for beginners. With over 150 champions in the pool and counting, it can be difficult for newbies to choose the best League of Legends champion for their initial few days of play.

This guide will list five of the best League of Legends champions for beginners. These champions have simple kits and require fewer games to master.

What are the top 5 beginner champions in League of Legends Season 11?

#5 Master Yi

Master Yi is a good jungle pick for League of Legends beginners who are fond of hunting down opponents and quickly killing them. "The Wuju Bladesman" is a good damaging option with multiple abilities.

Master Yi's Q- Alpha Strike makes him untargetable for a short period and allows him to critically strike opponents and monsters. This ability is very effective during jungle clear.

The W- Meditate ability allows Master Yi to heal himself by providing the extra sustain needed during jungle clear and ganks. E and R give him bonus attack speed and extra damage during attacks.

Recommended Summoner Spells:

Flash

Smite

Recommended Item Build:

Recurve Bow

Mercury’s Treads

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Wit’s End

Death’s Dance

Sterak’s Gage

Recommended Runes:

#4 Amumu

Like Master Yi, Amumu is a great jungler choice for beginners, courtesy of his massive AoE damage.

League of Legends' "Sad Mummy" can deal significant damage with his W- Despair.

Amumu's R- Curse of the Sad Mummy happens to be one of the most effective ults in League of Legends and is easy to execute. With this ability, Amumu entangles his opponents over a large area, knocking them down and stunning them for a few seconds.

Recommended Summoner Spells:

Flash

Smite

Recommended Item Build:

Bami's Cinder

Cloth Armor

Thornmail

Abyssal Mask

Liandry’s Anguish

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Recommended Runes:

#3 Soraka

Soraka is arguably the best support champion for League of Legends beginners, who are starting with Season 11.

The "Starchild" is mostly used to heal her allies with two healing ability spells. Soraka uses her W- Astral Infusion to heal a nearby ally by sacrificing her own health to a certain limit. She uses her R- Wish to heal allies all around the map, regardless of proximity.

Recommended Summoner Spells:

Flash

Barrier

Recommended Item Build:

Shurelya's Battlesong

Boots of Swiftness

Ardent Censer

Redemption

Locket of the Iron Solari

Mikael’s Blessing

Recommended Runes:

#2 Annie

Annie is one of the best mid-lane choices for League of Legends newbies.

League of Legends' "Dark Child" is a burst mage champion with the ability to deal a lot of damage to her opponents. Her passive Pyromania is capable of stunning an enemy champion after casting every four spells allowing her to get a good amount of crowd control.

Annie's Q- Disintegrate is perfect for farming minions while laning as it has a low cooldown and deals a decent lot of damage. Mana is also refunded when Annie successfully kins an opponent with her Q. Her R- Summon Tibbers is one of the best ults in League of Legends where Annie wills her pet bear Tibbers to life, dealing area damage to nearby units.

Recommended Summoner Spells:

Flash

Ignite

Recommended Item Build:

Luden’s Tempest

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Morellonomicon

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Void Staff

Recommended Runes:

#1 Garen

For a League of Legends beginner who wants to explore the top lane with the handiest, easy-to-play champion, Garen should be his or her best possible choice. "The Might of Demacia" has rigid defensive abilities and can perform decently in teamfights. His passive- Preserverance helps him to regenerate health quickly when out of combat and return to the fight without much delay.

Garen's Q- Decisive Strike complements his E- Judgement well to deal heavy damage to nearby enemies. His R- Demacian Justice can turn out to be lethal at times, finishing off low-health enemies at once.

Recommended Summoner Spells:

Flash

Ignite

Recommended Item Build:

Trinity Force

Cloth Armor

Phantom Dancer

Death’s Dance

Dead Man’s Plate

Spirit Visage

Recommended Runes:

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.