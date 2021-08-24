Create
Wild Rift regional prices to change in September as bonus currency doubled

Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 24, 2021, 09:03 AM ET

49 mins ago

News

Riot Games confirms tweaking of its Wild Rift pricing policy in certain regions starting September 8. The devs periodically evaluate the global pricing of the game, and this is the second time this year the organization has come up with such a restructuring.

Riot's corporate communications director, Joe “Smileyjoe” Hixson, discussed the various regional pricing changes in his recent dev blog. He also detailed how the team makes adjustments to factor in currency fluctuations, taxation, and regional monetary discrepancies.

The target regions for the upcoming Wild Rift pricing cycle are Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and Russia. Latin American countries, including Brazil, are set to receive a hike in prices for tax changes and exchange rates. Meanwhile, Europe will see lowered prices due to decreased exchange rates.

Upcoming pricing changes and double bonus currency in Wild Rift

Regional changes

  • Brazil: +15% average price increase
  • Colombia: +12% average price increase
  • Costa Rica: +8% average price increase
  • Uruguay: +17% average price increase
  • Peru: +15% average price increase
  • Russia: +6% average price increase
  • Europe (for EUR, GBP & HUF currencies only): -5% average price decrease

Double Bonus Currency in Wild Rift

Before the price change goes live, Riot is doubling the Bonus Currency that Wild Rift players receive with each purchase from August 23rd to September 8th regardless of whether price changes impact a player.

Riot activated this promotion yesterday around 1:00 p.m. PDT. The changes may take over an hour to complete and shall continue until the price changes go into effect on September 8, 1:00 p.m. PDT.

As a real-time example in Wild Rift, the 3325 WC bundle will now grant a 650 bonus WC conventionally a 325 bonus WC.

Edited by Srijan Sen
