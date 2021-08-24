Wild Rift regional prices to change in September as bonus currency doubled

Riot Games confirms tweaking of its Wild Rift pricing policy in certain regions starting September 8. The devs periodically evaluate the global pricing of the game, and this is the second time this year the organization has come up with such a restructuring.

Riot's corporate communications director, Joe “Smileyjoe” Hixson, discussed the various regional pricing changes in his recent dev blog. He also detailed how the team makes adjustments to factor in currency fluctuations, taxation, and regional monetary discrepancies.

Regional Price Changes and Global Bonus Currency: We’re updating pricing in some regions on September 8th.



The target regions for the upcoming Wild Rift pricing cycle are Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and Russia. Latin American countries, including Brazil, are set to receive a hike in prices for tax changes and exchange rates. Meanwhile, Europe will see lowered prices due to decreased exchange rates.

Upcoming pricing changes and double bonus currency in Wild Rift

Regional changes

Brazil: +15% average price increase

+15% average price increase Colombia: +12% average price increase

+12% average price increase Costa Rica: +8% average price increase

+8% average price increase Uruguay: +17% average price increase

+17% average price increase Peru: +15% average price increase

+15% average price increase Russia: +6% average price increase

+6% average price increase Europe (for EUR, GBP & HUF currencies only): -5% average price decrease

Double Bonus Currency in Wild Rift

Before the price change goes live, Riot is doubling the Bonus Currency that Wild Rift players receive with each purchase from August 23rd to September 8th regardless of whether price changes impact a player.

Riot activated this promotion yesterday around 1:00 p.m. PDT. The changes may take over an hour to complete and shall continue until the price changes go into effect on September 8, 1:00 p.m. PDT.

As a real-time example in Wild Rift, the 3325 WC bundle will now grant a 650 bonus WC conventionally a 325 bonus WC.

