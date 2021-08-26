How many Wild Rift exclusive skins are there in August 2021?

Wild Rift has been releasing exclusive skins for the last few months that are not available on mobile MOBA's PC counterpart: League of Legends. Currently, there are nine Wild Rift skins available in the game.

Riot Games devs have also assured players that they can expect more such exclusive skins in the coming days as they plan to make Wild Rift a bit different than League of Legends.

There are going to be Wild Rift exclusive skins and potentially champions as well pic.twitter.com/EKttQERkHm — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) June 24, 2020

So far, few exclusive skins have been added to the game during events like the Lunar Beast and Sentinels of Light, while some have been added as part of in-game achievement rewards.

Here is the list of skins that players can only acquire in League of Legends: Wild Rift as of August 2021.

Champion Skins exclusive to Wild Rift

Glorious Tryndamere

Glorious Tryndamere Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This skin was a part of Wild Rift's Ranked exclusive skin reward. The Glorious Tryndamere skin was given to all players who reached at least Gold IV and played ten ranked games or more in Wild Rift during Season 1.

Glorious Jinx

Glorious Jinx Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Like Glorious Tryndamere, this skin was also a part of Wild Rift's Ranked exclusive skin reward. The Glorious Jinx skin was given to all players who reached at least Gold IV and played ten ranked games or more in Wild Rift during Season 2.

Glorious Lulu

Glorious Lulu Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This is the third and latest addition to Wild Rift's Ranked exclusive skinline. Like the other two, the Glorious Lulu skin was given to all players who reached at least Gold IV and played ten ranked games or more in Wild Rift during Season 3.

Stargazer Camille

Stargazer Camille Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Stargazer is officially the very first exclusive skin line for Wild Rift. The skins are themed around star constellations with dazzling special effects. This skin will permanently stay in the Wild Rift Store. Stargazer Camille is the first entry to the skinline. According to Lore,

"Only the most powerful Stargazers can see the threads of fate; of those, only Camille knows how to weave (and cut) them as she pleases. She leads the order with a cold passion for the job and an unending thirst for knowledge, though she long ago lost touch with her humanity and barely remembers why people are worth protecting."

Stargazer Soraka

Stargazer Soraka Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Stargazer Soraka is the second female champion in the Stargazer skinline. Her mesmerizing starry outfit featured sparks of silver and royal blue. According to Lore:

"Soraka is the archivist of the order's library, using her own Stargazer abilities to record the learnings of her colleagues and to find any piece of information filled by her predecessors. It was Soraka who recorded her mentor's account of a multi-sphere cataclysmic event, and she does not understand why the order refuses to act on this knowledge."

Stargazer Twisted Fate

Stargazer Twisted Fate Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

The only male member of the Stargazer skinline so far. Stargazer Twisted Fate is one of the very few Wild Rift skins whose craze has gone beyond the limits among players. According to Lore:

"Twisted Fate has always been a traveler, visiting other spheres to gain a better understanding of his own. But he's discovered that something out there is devouring these other dimensions, and he believes it's only a matter of time before it reaches his home sphere. If only he could convince his colleagues that this threat is real..."

Lunar Beast Miss Fortune

Lunar Beast Miss Fortune Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

This Wild Rift exclusive skin was part of the shared Lunar Beast event, released in Wild Rift and League of Legends simultaneously.

New Wild Rift exclusive MF skin for the Lunar Revel pic.twitter.com/cL7OQDpEpz — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) January 8, 2021

The new Lunar Beast skinline was introduced in both games. However, Riot revealed an additional Miss Fortune skin for Wild Rift, which is still not available in the PC version of the MOBA. According to Lore,

"A former street tough recruited by the Bull God himself, Miss Fortune was persuaded to join by fame and glory. She's here to prove not just that the Ox Clan is the best squad, but that whatever squad that has her as a member is the best. Restless and proud, Miss Fortune is eager to show off her skills at the Lunar New Year celebration."

Hexplorer Jax

Hexplorer Jax Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Hexplorer Jax is an exclusive Wild Rift skin belonging to League of Legends' Hexplorer Universe. Riot revealed this skin when they introduced the Battle Pass to the game. A player is awarded the Hexplorer Jax skin for free when they buy a Wild Rift Battle Pass and reach level 50. According to Lore,

"A master of Hexploration, Jax travels light so he can load up his pack with “artifacts” from “ancient cities.” Yet, nobody has ever heard of these civilizations before, and some of the technology he brings back seems curiously advanced..."

Battle Academia Akshan

Battle Academia Akshan Skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Battle Academia Akshan was the latest addition to the Battle Academia Universe. This exclusive skin was part of Wild Rift's Akshan introduction bundle and is unavailable in the PC version. Battle Academia Akshan is permanently available in the Wile Rift shop.

According to Lore:

"Durandal's latest transfer student has made quite a splash in the Battle Club. Underhanded opponents have quickly discovered that Akshan will throw himself into the fray to give his clubmates the upper hand and win the day. His moral compass makes this daredevil a welcome advocate for the rest of the 2nd years. The good looks don't hurt, either."

In total, there are nine exclusive skins in Wild Rift as of August 26th, 2021. However, fans can expect Riot Games to release more Wild Rift Exclusive Skins in the future.

