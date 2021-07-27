How to get the exclusive Glorious Lulu skin in Wild Rift

The Wild Rift Ranked Season 3 has arrived. Players will now be able to acquire the Wild Rift-exclusive Glorious Lulu skin as a limited-time reward.

2021 has been a phenomenal year for this mobile MOBA's fanatics, with the launch of Wild Rift's first official ranked season and competitive esports. Now, with the third season of League of Legends' handheld MOBA on its way, fans have begun diving into the pool of expectations.

To unlock the unique Glorious Lulu skin in Wild Rift, gamers should win a minimum of ten ranked games and reach the Gold Rank. Once they complete the required objectives, users can acquire the Ranked Season 3 exclusive skin featuring "The Fae Sorceress."

Ready for a new challenge? Ranked Season 3 starts now! 🏆



Reach Gold (and win 10 games) to add Glorious Lulu to your collection. 💜 Now, up we go!



You may run into some display issues with Ranked progression & Fortitude during these first few hours. pic.twitter.com/njJ70NlHhJ — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 26, 2021

Along with the "Glorious" skin, players will also receive an icon and emblem based on their performance during the new Wild Rift season. The rewards will be based on the highest rank and not the current one. Thus, they need not worry about getting demoted once they reach the Gold Rank.

Glorious Lulu in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

To reach the Season 3 Gold Rank, a Wild Rift player must win a minimum of ten ranked games. As a reward, Riot will award them with the stylish Glorious Lulu skin, which, for the time being, is exclusive to Wild Rift.

The new cosmetic features a classy purple outfit with golden embellishments. The champion possesses a golden helmet, and her wooden wand turns into a golden, horse-headed scepter. Lulu's Faerie Companion Pix also gets transformed into a flying white pony.

Glorious Lulu, Glorious Tryndamere, and Glorious Jinx (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Lulu is the third champion featured in the "Glorious" skinline after Tryndamere and Jinx. So fans can guess that Wild Rift is slowly building another unique set of skins after the Stargazers, exclusive to the base game League of Legends.

Did someone say… purple? 💜 Season 3 starts in just 24 hours, and Glorious Lulu is on her way to delightify your games. Get ready to climb! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7m8UyDOBIR — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 25, 2021

Though Riot is yet to announce the end date of Wild Rift Ranked Season 3, it can be guessed that it will run for around three months, that is, until October.

Edited by Ravi Iyer