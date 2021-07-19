Wild Rift Season 3 battle pass: What to expect and what we know so far?

The Wild Rift battle pass system is a great way to keep players engaged with the mobile MOBA, by rewarding them with in-game goodies for completing missions.

As Wild Rift is still a relatively new game, the Wild Pass system may not seem as intricate as those found in some of the other titles by Riot Games, namely Legends of Runeterra and Valorant.

Stand together in the light or fall alone to darkness. Unlock a new narrative experience and earn free rewards during the Sentinels of Light event. pic.twitter.com/aTmLQSqr9v — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 9, 2021

However, for just a few Wild cores, players will have an opportunity to get their hands on some Blue Mote, poro coins, icons, and the final prize of a champion skin that Wild Rift will be looking to give away for the season.

With Wild Rift’s season 3 right around the corner, players across the world are curious about the type of prizes that the Wild Pass will bring to the new season, when it will go live, and what type of missions they are expected to finish.

Everything we know so far about Wild Rift’s season 3 battle pass

Anabal, Daowan, Urias, Senna, Lucian. There have been thousands of Sentinels throughout history. Will you take up the mantle? Swear your oath: https://t.co/Z9iRa9vOu1#SentinelsOfLight pic.twitter.com/Fj7H8MRra9 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 17, 2021

As Riot are yet to provide the community with more information on season 3, here are some facts and speculations regarding the upcoming Wild Pass:

1. Release date

The Wild Rift Season 3 battle pass is set to go live on July 28 with patch 2.4. The new season’s pass will be a bit different from the previous one, as it will be the first time that the system becomes a permanent feature in Wild Rift, with zero downtime between seasonal passes.

However, the rewards and missions will reset with every season.

2. Pass price

Much like in season 2, the Wild Rift season 3 pass price is expected to remain the same. Players will have to pay up 590 Wild cores for the normal pass, and 990 wild cores for the Elite version of it.

Players purchasing the Elite Wild Pass will automatically have 5 levels unlocked, along with access to exclusive Elite missions.

3. Bonus mission

The base pass missions will be simple and revolve around stuff like kill count, match K/D/A, placing a certain amount of wards, etc.

However, apart from these normal missions, those who are able to complete all of the Wild Pass tiers within a week will get a chance to unlock a special bonus mission, that will reap even better rewards.

Wild Rift’s Season 3 is set to go live on July 26th, which is 2 days before the new Wild Pass.

