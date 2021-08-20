Akshan's "Going Rogue" can no longer resurrect allies while being dead in League of Legends patch 11.17

League of Legends' newest champion, Akshan, has been on Riot's radar for quite some time now and has seen multiple changes since his release in July.

Once again in the upcoming patch 11.17, the Rogue Sentinel will be seeing multiple changes coupled with adjustments to his ability kit and its functionalities. One of the most prominent changes will concern his infamous revival passive ability.

In his default build, Akshan's passive "Going Rogue" ability gets activated when an opponent kills one of his allies, marking them as Scoundrels. When Akshan takes down one of the marked Scoundrels, he gains additional gold attributed to his team.

All allies who are killed by the Scoundrels also get instantly revived at the fountain, and the enemies get their Scoundrel status removed for the period.

11.17 Full Preview is here! Lots of spicy changes. pic.twitter.com/42IzKPWdCM — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 17, 2021

With "Going Rogue" ability, Akshan could revive his allies right after their deaths if the opponent dealt damage within three seconds. This made it much easier to activate Akshan's passive since his teammates could easily finish off the Scoundrel to revive dead allies.

League of Legends patch 11.17 is set to hit the Summoner's Rift with tons of adjustments

Riot devs are also adjusting and restructuring the damage figures of Akshan's Heroic Swing ability. (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Riot has thus confirmed that after implementing the newest 11.17 patch, Akshan will no longer be able to resurrect allies when a Scoundrel dies.

Thus it will be much more difficult for Akshan mains to pull off a passive as from now on, the Rogue Sentinel can't just sacrifice himself for eliminating an enemy who killed one of his allies.

Riot devs are also adjusting and restructuring the damage figures of Akshan's Heroic Swing ability. They are planning to lower his base damage at higher levels while also increasing the bonus AD from 10.5% to 17.5%. A bug with the same ability to terminate the swing on towers will also receive a fix in this patch.

There will be several other alterations and adjustments in League of Legends patch 11.17 as well, including Amumu tweaks, Viego nerfs, and Lucian adjustments that promise to push him back to the bottom lane. As per schedule, the patch is set to go live on August 25.

