When and where to watch the Wild Rift: Origin Series Monthly Finals

Wild Rift continues to widen its reach across the globe, with a brand new Origin Series for regions Middle East, North Africa, Europe, CIS, and Turkey.

The qualifiers for the tournament began this month, kicking off two months of Wild Rift action in new regions. Now, on June 21st, the best Wild Rift teams from across the participating regions will battle it out in the first-ever Wild Rift: Origin Series Monthly Finals.

In the Monthly Finals, the top 16 teams from each group will clash as they battle to rack up points, prize money, and most importantly, bragging rights, for the Offline Finals. Monthly Finals will be held in every 30-day-iteration, and every month, each team will aim to secure the top spot in the 16-team group.

The higher each team ranks, the more points they’ll score. These are the points that will lead the teams towards their ultimate goal of reaching the Wild Rift: Origin Offline finals, scheduled to commence in September this year. The champion will be handed a lion’s share of the US$350,000 prize pool.

Wild Rift: Origin Series' first Monthly Finals will start on June 21st and will run for four days

Image via LEC - League of Legends

Here’s everything known about the dates, times, teams, and telecasters for Wild Rift fans to catch every minute of the Monthly Finals.

Monday, 21st June – Playoffs Day 1

17:30 - CEST

18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK

21:00 - IST

Tuesday, 22nd June – Playoffs Day 2

17:30 - CEST

18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK

21:00 - IST

Wednesday, 23rd June – Lower bracket Finals

17:30 - CEST

18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK

21:00 - IST

Thursday, 24th June – Grand Final

17:30 - CEST

18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK

21:00 - IST

It's almost time for our #OriginSeries monthly finals! 😲



📺 To find out where (and when) you can watch them, we've got you covered - head on over to the link below for all the details!



➡️ https://t.co/m5OJnWb2QX pic.twitter.com/Sj8Vvh2Hkb — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

Teams and Players to look out for in the first Monthly Finals of the Wild Rift: Origin Series:

Group A

Team Future

Country: UK

Players: Elegy, N4nNan, uii, Mathroy, trust_y, Zerott

VAMPIR3

Country: Spain

Players: BlackJax, jeyvix, Panthdew, QiMiao, Warlife, Zero

Team Queso

Country: Spain

Players: Andreszed, ibustos, memorized, Coinflip Crab, Ruiz

Group B

Dark Passage Wild Rift

Country: Turkey

Players: Hidan, MANDOS, Nexus, Nyrone, Xperia

Futbolist Wild Rift

Country: Turkey

Players: Batuhantrg, CAGLIYAN, elpiswr, Pygas, Sweast

TrovoNova

Country: Mixed

Players: Rick, Clemares, GrizzlyQ, Hydro, Pose, Vex

Group C

Portal Esport

Country: Pakistan

Players: catfighter1214, fog, HowlingWolf, Inertia, Kensei, TouchyShark-EU, Trident

CUT Esports

Country: Egypt

Players: joe, kamikaze, TemooS, Mlshemmy, Pika, Rizk

Stealth Kings Tactical

Country: United Arab Emirates

Players: dio, FiK, HzHum, Nofally, SALT Bungee gum, SkL, ToKeN B

The first series of the Wild Rift #OriginSeries qualifier has finished, here are the top teams! 🙌



➡️ https://t.co/axi3i6umSb pic.twitter.com/pyCPrsQg82 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 15, 2021

Telecast

Live matches of the Wild Rift: Origin Series' Monthly Finals will be broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Wild Rift in four different languages, namely, English, Arabic, Turkish, and Russian.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod