When and where to watch the Wild Rift: Origin Series Monthly Finals

Wild Rift continues to widen its reach across the globe, with a brand new Origin Series for regions Middle East, North Africa, Europe, CIS, and Turkey.
The qualifiers for the tournament began this month, kicking off two months of Wild Rift action in new regions. Now, on June 21st, the best Wild Rift teams from across the participating regions will battle it out in the first-ever Wild Rift: Origin Series Monthly Finals.
In the Monthly Finals, the top 16 teams from each group will clash as they battle to rack up points, prize money, and most importantly, bragging rights, for the Offline Finals. Monthly Finals will be held in every 30-day-iteration, and every month, each team will aim to secure the top spot in the 16-team group.
The higher each team ranks, the more points they’ll score. These are the points that will lead the teams towards their ultimate goal of reaching the Wild Rift: Origin Offline finals, scheduled to commence in September this year. The champion will be handed a lion’s share of the US$350,000 prize pool.
Wild Rift: Origin Series' first Monthly Finals will start on June 21st and will run for four days
Here’s everything known about the dates, times, teams, and telecasters for Wild Rift fans to catch every minute of the Monthly Finals.
Monday, 21st June – Playoffs Day 1
- 17:30 - CEST
- 18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK
- 21:00 - IST
Tuesday, 22nd June – Playoffs Day 2
- 17:30 - CEST
- 18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK
- 21:00 - IST
Wednesday, 23rd June – Lower bracket Finals
- 17:30 - CEST
- 18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK
- 21:00 - IST
Thursday, 24th June – Grand Final
- 17:30 - CEST
- 18:30 - TRT / AST / MSK
- 21:00 - IST
Teams and Players to look out for in the first Monthly Finals of the Wild Rift: Origin Series:
Group A
Team Future
- Country: UK
- Players: Elegy, N4nNan, uii, Mathroy, trust_y, Zerott
VAMPIR3
- Country: Spain
- Players: BlackJax, jeyvix, Panthdew, QiMiao, Warlife, Zero
Team Queso
- Country: Spain
- Players: Andreszed, ibustos, memorized, Coinflip Crab, Ruiz
Group B
Dark Passage Wild Rift
- Country: Turkey
- Players: Hidan, MANDOS, Nexus, Nyrone, Xperia
Futbolist Wild Rift
- Country: Turkey
- Players: Batuhantrg, CAGLIYAN, elpiswr, Pygas, Sweast
TrovoNova
- Country: Mixed
- Players: Rick, Clemares, GrizzlyQ, Hydro, Pose, Vex
Group C
Portal Esport
- Country: Pakistan
- Players: catfighter1214, fog, HowlingWolf, Inertia, Kensei, TouchyShark-EU, Trident
CUT Esports
- Country: Egypt
- Players: joe, kamikaze, TemooS, Mlshemmy, Pika, Rizk
Stealth Kings Tactical
- Country: United Arab Emirates
- Players: dio, FiK, HzHum, Nofally, SALT Bungee gum, SkL, ToKeN B
Telecast
Live matches of the Wild Rift: Origin Series' Monthly Finals will be broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Wild Rift in four different languages, namely, English, Arabic, Turkish, and Russian.